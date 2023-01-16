Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Samoan prime minister in good health says government

Mon, 01/16/2023 - 8:40am
Fiame Naomi Mata'afa
Source: RNZ Pacific

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet says Fiame Naomi Mata'afa "is fine" and is expected to return by the end of the month after completing her medical check in New Zealand.

The Samoa Observer reports Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo saying Fiame flew to Auckland on January 8 for unknown medical reasons.

Agafili says it's just overdue check ups and the PM is getting all her checks done while in New Zealand.

Copyright © 2023 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media