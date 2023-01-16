Samoan prime minister in good health says government

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet says Fiame Naomi Mata'afa "is fine" and is expected to return by the end of the month after completing her medical check in New Zealand.

The Samoa Observer reports Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo saying Fiame flew to Auckland on January 8 for unknown medical reasons.

Agafili says it's just overdue check ups and the PM is getting all her checks done while in New Zealand.