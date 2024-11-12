“SAMOAN AMERICANS DENOUNCE HATEFUL POLITICAL RHETORIC”

(West Valley City, Utah Samoan American civic engagement advocates – including past and present candidates and elected officials – released the following open letter expressing concern over increasingly threatening political messaging at the national level, including recent comments intended to mock Samoan Americans.)

The political climate in our nation has, by nature of partisan democracy, always been competitive and confrontational, but the increasingly venomous aggression directed by Americans at other Americans seems to have reached an all-time high.

Yet another glaring example of this shameful dynamic was on full display at this week’s Madison Square Garden rally where Donald Trump supporters used their media platform to tell racist jokes, disparage people of color and religious minorities, and demean immigrants, including those from nations that are our global allies (and islands that are actual American territories). Let us be clear that while these individuals and their supporters are free to exercise their freedom of speech in this way, they are demonizing other Americans and belittling American territories. The belief that this rhetoric somehow strengthens our society, advances our democracy, or upholds our American values simply defies logic.

Tucker Carlson’s ignorant characterization of Vice President Kamala Harris as a “Samoan, Malaysian” with a “low IQ” was intended as an insult; that mocking reveals what he (and those who cheered his speech) actually thinks of our community. Despite patriotically serving in the military at higher enlistment rates than any other American population, are we not worthy of standing for political office? Despite excelling in professional sectors throughout society, are we not as intelligent as other Americans? Any insinuation that race is somehow a disqualifier for candidacy, and that Samoans (or any other group) are unfit and intellectually incapable of participating in our democracy – or leading our nation – is outrageous.

Immigrants were among the signers of the Declaration of Independence. The US Constitution was signed by eight immigrants. Every president of the United States has been a descendant of immigrants. It is not in the best interest of our democracy, our communities, and our families to be governed by elected leaders who demonize, demean, and mock the residents and citizens of our nation. We deserve elected leaders who magnify the oath of office to defend the Constitution and lead a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Politics in America has always been competitive and confrontational, but it shouldn’t be dehumanizing, cruel, or humiliating. As Americans, we are better than this. As Samoan Americans who have run for public office or currently serve in civic engagement roles, we denounce words and actions that demean our community – or any community – in the attempt to gain political points.

I le ava ma le lotonu’u tele lava, with utmost respect and love of people-nation,

Papali’i Manufou Liaiga Anoa’i, Jefferson School Board – CA

Laufou Jake Fitisemanu Jr, West Valley City Council – UT

Tanisha Hughes-Osborne, San Mateo County Commission on the Status of Women – CA Nu’ufou Luisa Su’esu’e Kuaea, 2024 US Congressional candidate – AS

Susi Lafaele, 2021 St. George City Council candidate; Southern UT PI Coalition – UT

Sulika La’ulu, 2018 Carbon County Clerk/Auditor candidate – UT

Verona Sagato Mauga, 2024 House of Representatives candidate – UT

Fotuali’i Fa’au’uga Moliga-Puletasi, VP Emeritus San Francisco Board of Education – CA

Robin Kiaha Noma’aea, Chairwoman, NHPI for Harris Walz Campaign – Continental US

Patrick Ti’a Reid, Chairman, American Samoa Democratic Party – AS

Lauvale Lita Sagato, Le Malu Organization – UT

Jakey Sala Siolo, 2024 House of Representatives candidate – UT

Jenilyn Su’a, Utah Pacific Islander Civic Engagement Coalition – UT

Daela Taeoali’i-Higgs, Pacific Islander Community Advocate – UT

G.M. Natuitasina Tuatagaloa, fmr. San Rafael School Board – CA

Luisa Auva’a Tupou, 2021 North Salt Lake City Council candidate – UT

Neo Veʻaveʻa, 2018 San Francisco Board of Supervisors candidate – CA