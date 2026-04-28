Dear Editor,

Public comments coming out of the February meetings of the Interagency Group on Insular Areas (IGIA), National Governors Association (NGA), Republican Governors Association (RGA), and Pacific Forum — all of which included robust discussions around deep-sea minerals, national security, and strategic priorities — highlight the growing importance of this issue for the United States, the region, and American Samoa.

The importance of securing a reliable supply chain for critical minerals remains an urgent priority for the Trump Administration. This cannot be overstated. In one session at the RGA, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent described it as a “sprint” to secure these resources, calling China’s dominance “the single biggest risk in the world since the Arab oil embargo.” Those are strong words from one of the President’s top advisors.

For those keeping track at home, critical minerals aren’t just another commodity - they are the non-negotiable backbone to virtually everything that defines modern power and progress. This includes defense technology, smart phones, EV batteries, renewable energy grids, semiconductors, and much more. The explosive rise of AI is now igniting an unprecedented surge in demand for these minerals and rare earths to levels that analysts are racing - and still struggling - to forecast.

Here in American Samoa, most residents first became aware of polymetallic nodules and critical minerals in 2024, when Impossible Metals filed an unsolicited request for a lease sale with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). By contrast, our neighbors in the Cook Islands — just 860 miles to our east — have been discussing and exploring these resources for over 60 years!

Following the initial surprise at the possibility of extracting minerals from our oceans, much has happened, and we have learned a great deal in a short time. Let’s recap where things stand today.

The pursuit of deep-sea mining in waters surrounding American Samoa gained momentum during the Biden Administration when the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 amended the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA). This change explicitly included submerged lands within the U.S. exclusive economic zone (EEZ, up to 200 nautical miles) adjacent to territories like American Samoa in the definition of the outer continental shelf (OCS), clarifying federal leasing authority for critical minerals in these federally managed areas (beyond the 3- nautical-mile territorial sea under local jurisdiction).

After Impossible Metals’ initial request in February 2024, then-Governor Lemanu issued a moratorium on deep- sea mining in territorial waters (0- 3 miles from shore). Activity paused until President Trump issued an executive order on March 20, 2025, prioritizing domestic critical mineral access. Impossible Metals resubmitted its request on April 8, 2025. BOEM then issued a Request for Information and Interest (RFI) on June 16, 2025, inviting public comments from residents, interested parties, mining companies, and organizations. In November 2025, BOEM completed Area Identification, defining specific areas for further environmental analysis. Right now, in April 2026, NOAA and its contractors are actively mapping the deep-sea floor in these zones.

More recently, Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Interior Katherine MacGregor visited American Samoa to engage directly with local leaders on matters of importance to the DOI and our territory, including deep-sea minerals. In her Flag Day speech on April 17, 2026, she announced a grant award to the American Samoa Government specifically for education and outreach on these critical issues. Despite claims by some opponents that this grant is merely a vehicle to promote the Trump Administration’s agenda rather than provide genuine information, the reality is that transparent education is essential for our community to make informed decisions based on facts, not fear.

Today, much of the discussion unfolds on social media. While opposition remains the loudest voice, a growing interest in learning more is emerging — not only here in American Samoa but across Pacific communities. Where some initially responded with outright moratoriums, others have shifted to a more precautionary stance, emphasizing the need for more information. This evolution is significant and reflects a natural progression: an initial knee-jerk reaction to the unexpected announcement, followed by a more reflective, information-seeking phase once the shock subsides.

This pattern is common in community responses to proposed developments — driven first by protective instincts regarding our environment, economy, and culture, then giving way to rational inquiry. Transparent communication and education — like the recently announced grant - are key to bridging this gap and turning potential conflict into constructive dialogue.

In hindsight, could our federal partners have handled the initial rollout or announcements better? Absolutely. But we are where we are, and the real question is: Where do we go from here?

The Republican Party of American Samoa firmly supports the President’s national goals to secure America’s critical mineral supply chains and reduce dependence on adversarial nations. We also see a clear alignment with our local goals of building a stronger, more resilient economy for American Samoa - one that creates new opportunities while honoring our deep pride in self-reliance. Furthermore, responsible development of deep-sea minerals would significantly elevate American Samoa’s strategic importance to the United States by leveraging our vital geographic position in the Pacific, in a way not seen since World War II.

As a Party, we are committed to exploring every responsible opportunity to generate new businesses, good- paying jobs, and better incomes for our people. Thoughtful engagement in this emerging industry offers a pathway to address persistent challenges in our budget, public health, education, and economic opportunities - without sacrificing the values we hold dear: the protection of our ocean, fisheries, traditions, and unique Samoan culture.

We recognize the heart of the opposition’s concerns: fears of environmental destruction and the belief that our people will receive no real benefits. These concerns, however, are not borne out by the facts. Modern regulations enforced by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), paired with advanced technologies and processes, ensure that any development will be conducted with the highest standards of environmental protection and minimal impact on the ocean ecosystem. Detailed environmental analyses, mitigation measures, and rigorous scientific oversight are built into every stage of the process.

Likewise, there is strong support in Congress for legislation enabling revenue sharing for Pacific U.S. territories — modeled after the successful programs for oil- and gas-producing states. This could deliver millions of dollars annually directly to American Samoa, providing meaningful, sustained benefits that strengthen our budget, improve public services, and advance genuine economic self-reliance.

By some accounts, the Cook Islands lead the world in deep-sea minerals, with thoughtful regulatory frameworks, collaborative exploration, and balanced resource management. Serious concerns still remain - protecting the ocean, fisheries, traditions, and culture. Many view deep-sea mineral extraction and ocean protection as mutually exclusive, but Prime Minister Mark Brown and others in the Cook Islands believe otherwise. As far back as the 1960s–1970s, Sir Albert Henry, their nation’s first Premier, saw nodules as a path to economic independence.

The Cook Islands are now 3.5 years into a 5-year exploration period, where three licensed companies continue data collection and testing. Commercial extraction could potentially begin in roughly 1.5 years, though many

expect that timeline to be pushed out. At the Pacific Forum roundtable in Honolulu, Prime Minister Brown shared his country’s meticulous, transparent process, assuring attendees - including Guam Governor Lou Guerrero (a staunch opponent) and others - that mineral harvesting and protecting our oceans can coexist through careful stewardship.

Here in American Samoa, our process is just beginning and is managed by BOEM. During the February IGIA meetings in D.C. — attended by Governors Pulaali’i, Apatang (CNMI), and Guerrero (Guam) — BOEM Acting Director Matthew Giacona outlined the rigorous steps ahead: initial authorization only for preliminary activities like surveying and data collection; detailed plan submissions (delineation, testing, and mining) reviewed by expert BOEM scientists to mitigate environmental risks to the highest standards; and strong support for legislation enabling revenue sharing for the Pacific U.S. territories so local communities directly benefit.

So, the question before us is clear and consequential.

Do we dig in our heels, opposing any development even though ultimate authority rests with the federal government? Or do we claim our seat at the table, engage as true partners, and position American Samoa as a leader in sustainable management of this emerging global industry?

This is a profound choice — one we must confront with the seriousness it deserves. We are a people with limited resources yet deep pride in our identity and commitment to self-reliance. Thoughtful engagement offers a path to address our economic realities while safeguarding what we hold dear.

We encourage and welcome continued dialogue on this important issue, grounded in facts, education, and our shared future.

Republican Party of American Samoa Executive Committee