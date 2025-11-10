Op-Ed: Eli in the Islands — Reclaiming Meaning in Samoan Governance

When I first watched The Book of Eli, I thought it was a film about faith in a broken world. Only later did I realize it was also a lesson about governance, integrity, and the corruption of meaning — themes deeply relevant to our Samoan condition today.

In the film, civilization has collapsed, and power belongs to those who control water, weapons, and words. The villain, Carnegie, hoards resources and hunts for a Bible — not to worship it, but to use it. He knows that if people believe what he tells them, he can rule them. Across from him stands Eli, the blind traveler who carries the last remaining Bible westward, not for profit, but for preservation. Where Carnegie exploits belief to control, Eli safeguards it to restore.

Culture as Governance

In Samoa, fa‘a Samoa — our system of respect, love, and service — has long served as a moral form of governance. Chiefs governed not by law or police, but by va tapuia, the sacred relational space that defines how we treat one another. Alofa and fa‘aaloalo were the unwritten constitution.

But when political and economic power fuse with traditional authority, the sacred can become transactional. Lafo, once a gesture of love and respect, becomes a currency of influence. Political chiefs, who are also business owners, may invoke culture not to serve but to secure favor through gestures of exchange, patronage, and privileged access to publicopportunities.

The result is what Eli warns us about: when meaning is corrupted, governance becomes extraction. What was once sacred — faith, culture, or community — is repurposed as a tool for domination.

The Corruption of Meaning

The phrase “corruption of meaning” refers to the slow erosion of truth in the words and values that once anchored our moral and cultural life. When virtues such as alofa (love), tautua (service), and fa‘aaloalo (respect) are invoked not to uplift but to manipulate, their meaning decays.

The language of service becomes the language of control. This is the most dangerous form of corruption — not of money or power, but of conscience — when noble words lose their sacred purpose and become tools of influence.

O le fa‘aupuga “le fa‘aleagaina o le uiga moni” e fa‘asino i le mou atu o le upu moni i upu ma aga na avea muamua ma fa‘avae o lo tatou amio ma lo tatou aganu‘u. A fa‘aaogā le alofa, le tautua, ma le fa‘aaloalo e lē mo le si‘itiaina o tulaga o tagata lautele, ona pala lea o le uigamoni. Ua suia le gagana o le tautua e avea ma gagana o le pule. O faiga-le-tonu e sili ona mata’utia — suiga o le fa’aaogaina o upu ma aga fa’avae a Samoa e fa’atino ai pulega fa’aletatau ma le le alofa

Carnegie wanted the Bible for the same reason some modern leaders cling to cultural symbols — they know the people’s faith in those symbols gives them power.

In the wrong hands, alofa and mamalu (dignity) can become shields for greed.

“Respect” becomes silence.

“Love” becomes loyalty to the bad things.

When fa‘a Samoa becomes a currency, the very values meant to protect the people are used against them. The chiefs of old gave freely and served openly; today, ceremony too often conceals self-interest behind the appearance of service.

Eli’s Answer: Re-Sacralizing Leadership

Eli never used the sacred book to control others. He lived its meaning instead. That’s the moral renewal American Samoa needs — not more reforms written on paper, but a revival of integrity lived in practice. We must return meaning to our cultural words.

That means separating fa‘a Samoa from political manipulation, ensuring transparency where once there was secrecy, and restoring the true sense of tautua — service with humility, not service for gain.

In our modern context, Eli would remind us that integrity is not about who holds power, but about how that power is exercised — whether through fear or faith, coercion or conscience.

Reclaiming the Moral Center

The hope of The Book of Eli was never about rebuilding buildings, but rebuilding belief.

Likewise, American Samoa’s progress will not come from more projects or more debt, but from rediscovering the moral architecture of our culture. When fa‘a-Samoa is re-rooted in fa‘amaoni (honesty), tautua (service), and alofa (love), it can again be the governance model our ancestors intended — not a mask for corruption, but a mirror of truth.

Eli’s journey was not about saving a book; it was about saving meaning. Ours must be the same.

Author’s Note

This essay offers a reflection on culture, meaning, and moral leadership in American Samoa.

It is not directed toward any individual, institution, or event, but toward the deeper question of how governance can remain true to the values that once gave it life — alofa (love), tautua (service), and fa‘amaoni (honesty).

Eli in the Islands invites us to think about the spiritual and ethical dimensions of public service. It is a call to renewal, not accusation; to remembrance, not division. In the end, the preservation of meaning — like Eli’s journey itself — is a shared responsibility of all who lead, serve, and love this land.

— Fuiavailili Keniseli Lafaele

Pago Pago, American Samoa

November 2025