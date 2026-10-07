Samoa News apologizes to its readers for its erroneous reporting of numbers concerning the Office Expense allowance that lawmakers receive to reportedly do their legislative work, in the Tuesday, October 6, 2026 article titled, “Final review of Fono furniture and fixtures held just ahead of Friday’s official opening of offices”.

For senators and faipule, it’s $65K each, not $45K; and, for the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House it is $85K, not $60K. The information is public information.

These correction have been made in the original story.