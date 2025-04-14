“Beyond Condemnation: Rebuilding Community to Protect Our Families”

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank Ms. Jennifer Tofaeono for her thoughtful Letter to the Editor, “Recognizing When Discipline Is Abuse,” published in the Samoa News on April 11, 2025, for drawing attention to this critically important issue. While I firmly oppose physical abuse in all its forms, I believe our current environment — with its influence from social media, increased drug availability, and fragmented family structures — has only intensified the challenges that parents face today. Recent research indicates that many cases of physical abuse occur in families burdened by economic hardship, and households operating on a single income or under the pressures of dual-income demands are at particular risk as they struggle to balance work and caregiving responsibilities (Livingston et al., 2021; Chzhen et al., 2021). These studies suggest that abuse is less a product of misguided discipline and more a symptom of broader systemic issues within family and community dynamics.

It is evident that simply condemning physical abuse is not enough — we must address the deeper socioeconomic and cultural forces disrupting family life.

Children today face relentless pressures from social media, drugs, and unstable childcare arrangements, making comprehensive intervention more critical than ever. These challenges, compounded by non-traditional childcare arrangements and diminished community oversight, create environments where increasing parental stress can unfortunately lead to harmful behaviors.

Growing up in Tafuna, I remember knowing all my neighbors by name, and the community would watch over us, intervening when needed. Neighbors played an active role in safeguarding children by calling parents when they saw us in risky situations. Today, many of us no longer know our neighbors, and this loss of community oversight leaves our children more vulnerable. A holistic approach is urgently needed to rebuild those protective networks and restore the care and connection once central to our villages.

I respectfully urge government officials, community leaders, and religious figures to join forces in forming a dedicated task force aimed at addressing these multifaceted challenges in American Samoa. Community-based, culturally sensitive interventions that blend our traditional values with modern strategies have already shown promise, yet they require the coordinated support of both government and faith communities.

By leveraging insights from studies on youth engagement and parental support, we can develop strategies to reinforce family bonds, assist economically stressed households, and create nurturing environments where our children can envision a promising future.

Ultimately, a comprehensive reform of the family setting will help restore the vital collective support systems that have long been the foundation of our community.

Thank you for bringing this issue into public discussion — it is only through open, collective dialogue that we can work together to support our families and safeguard our children's futures.

Respectfully,

La Poasa-Vitolio

Mother of Three