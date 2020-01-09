Volunteer veterinarian on island until end of January

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Dr. Kathleen Riley from Boston, Massachusetts arrived in the territory last Thursday and has been at the local Veterinary Clinic at the Department of Agriculture, conducting health checks and carrying out surgeries over the weekend and this week.

Dr. Riley is on island voluntarily and will be here until the end of the month.



Dr. Kathleen Riley smiling and posing with her patient, ‘KAMA’, who came into the Vetenary Clinic yesterday for a special surgery – Dr. Riley will be on island until the end of the month, so be sure to take your pets to the local Vetenary Clinic for check ups and more. [photo: TG]

Dr. Kathleen Riley is pictured being assisted by ASG/DOA Employee Jr. Apaisa as they prepped ‘Kama’ for a special surgery that was done at the local Veterinary Clinic yesterday afternoon. [photo: TG]