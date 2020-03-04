Senate passes House version of bill funding new TAOA building

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — During its session yesterday, the Senate approved in final reading the House version of the Administration bill seeking $721,000 to fund the TAOA construction project, which has been awarded to PENTAGON SAMOA.

The funding source is fiscal year 2019 surplus.

The bill becomes effective 60 days after passage by the Fono and approval of the governor, according to language of the legislation. Samoa News notes that it’s unclear if the entire appropriation goes towards construction as it’s not clearly outlined in the bill.

According to the administration, it’s essential to establish a central location for the senior citizen community in the territory, to provide services and hold functions for their health and well-being. And such a facility will be aimed at providing these services.

“Ensuring the well-being and health of our senior citizens is of most importance,” Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga last month told the Fono.

In his report to the Fono, the governor explained that the “extremely flood-prone location of the current Senior Citizen Facilities at Pago Pago prompted the decision to relocate the facilities to Tafuna..

Lolo said that in FY 2019, there were 3,601 senior citizens actively registered with TAOA and the data base has been updated and verified “in order to provide effective and efficient services to the senior citizen population.