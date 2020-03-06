President Trump signs new coronavirus funding into law

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata hailed President Trump signing into law on Friday the bipartisan $8 billion supplemental emergency funding act for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s good to see leaders in Washington come together on something this important and get the job done,” said Aumua Amata. “This bipartisan effort provides funds to support all aspects of the ongoing work to treat people and contain the spread of this virus.

Vice President Pence, is keeping Congress informed, and leading a team of top medical minds and administrators, which includes Dr. Ben Carson. This Act funds the purchase of masks, gloves, gowns, cleaners, along with vaccine development, and potential aid wherever it’s needed. This was a major priority that needed this kind of prompt action.”

Rep. Amata and Rep. Joe Wilson listen to Vice President Pence’s briefing on national health efforts. [courtesy photo]

H.R. 6074, Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020, includes $1 billion for state, territorial and local response efforts, within the $2.2 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent, prepare and respond.

“Thank you to our medical professionals for their work and readiness,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “American Samoa has been preparing, and I appreciate the way the Governor and his task force have taken this seriously from the beginning.”

The new law also specifies $1.25 billion to protect Americans abroad through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), including funds to evacuate Americans and respond to emerging health threats before they reach the United States. Another $20 million will assist small businesses with disaster loans.

Finally, about half of the funds, $4 billion, will support treatments, diagnostic testing, vaccine development and later procurement, along with efforts to safeguard medical products and prevent shortages.