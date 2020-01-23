Pacific Science Symposium competitors to return home Thursday

Honolulu, HAWAII — Six local students - with their chaperones - represented American Samoa at the 2020 Pacific Symposium for Science and Sustainability held Jan. 19-20th at the Alamoana Hotel in the Aloha State.

According to hawaiiacademyofscience.org, “The Pacific Symposium for Science and Sustainability (PS3) serves as a regional competition for students to advance to the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS).”

Requirements for participation include enrollment in any high school in Hawaii, American Samoa, or Micronesia.

“The JSHS is a national program funded by the United States Department of the Army, Navy, Air Force and sponsored by the Academy of Applied Science. Five finalists will be selected to represent the Pacific Region in the National JSHS competition with an all-expense paid trip in the spring. The top three PS3 finalists will also win scholarship awards: 1st place - $2000; 2nd place - $1500; 3rd place - $1000.”

The local delegation, led by Dr. Joserose (far left), is set to return to the territory tonight (Thursday, January 23, 2020).

More detailed information about the National JSHS competition can be found at <www.jshs.org>

