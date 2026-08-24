Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A whale-watching boat carrying several New Zealand Anglican Church delegates capsized and sank in Tonga on Saturday.

RNZ Pacific understands several passengers were briefly hospitalized, but there were no serious injuries.

Paramedics from New South Wales, who were in the country for a Rotary International training event, led the rescue.

"Before leaving, the Bishops, Chaplains and leaders of the group led a prayer, thanking and blessing the team for the help and support they had provided," a Rotary statement read.

"It was a very special and humbling moment for our team, and certainly not something we expected when we started the day."

The Diocese of Polynesia had recently finished their General Synod in Nuku'Alofa, with delegates present from across New Zealand and the Pacific.

(RNZ Pacific)

MANU SAMOA

There will be "no more Manu Samoa" if the government does not accept a proposed World Rugby review of Lakapi Samoa (Samoa Rugby Union) and the country is subsequently sanctioned.

That is the warning from Lakapi Samoa CEO Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun.

"If we get to that point, then there will be no point [in] rugby in Samoa because once we get sanctioned, then there will be no more Manu Samoa, no funding, and that [would be] a great loss to us," Seumanu told RNZ Pacific.

He said if the Samoa government does not accept the review or the review recommendations, sanctions from the sport's global governing body would be inevitable.

Seumanu's warning comes as the Samoa government and Lakapi Samoa remain at loggerheads over the future of the country's national rugby administration, with the government having withdrawn its recognition and financial support for Lakapi Samoa on 30 July.

The government said the decision followed months of consultations and time given to resolve internal issues and divisions within the union. It has since launched a rival union, the Samoa Rugby Football Union.

Seumanu said World Rugby was waiting on the government to formally accept the review.

"Last I heard, they will review the Lakapi Samoa and I am waiting on the government to give their official correspondence to accept the review," he said.

(RNZ Pacific)

COCAINE DISCOVERED

Cook Islands Police are investigating 19 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 26.49 kilograms, that washed ashore on the reef in Mitiaro.

While police declined to confirm the street value of the illicit find, standard New Zealand media estimates from similar busts suggest it could be worth between $9.2 million and $12 million.

According to images shared by police, the packages are labelled "888", reportedly a trademark of South American drug cartels.

Police media advisor Trevor Pitt said the packages were found washed ashore on July 28.

They were discovered by a Mitiaro fisherman, who immediately reported the matter to the police.

"The material was recovered and transported to Rarotonga for preliminary testing," Pitt said.

"Initial testing has indicated the presence of cocaine, with the total weight of the packages, including packaging, approximately 26.49 kilograms," he said.

Mitiaro mayor Tati Tutaka told Cook Islands News that an "old papa" who had gone out reef fishing found the package, tied with rope, stuck on coral.

"He was scared, he came back and he told the policeman," Tutaka said. "Another two boys went out to pick it up with the policeman."

The mayor said that when it was picked up, there was a light attached to the package like a beacon.

(RNZ Pacific)

MISS SAMOA PAGEANT

The line-up for the 2026 Digicel Miss Samoa Pageant has been officially unveiled, sparking widespread excitement across the islands following the Sunday afternoon announcement.

This year’s Miss Samoa Pageant features eight impressive young women who have stepped up to represent their communities, and the energy surrounding this year’s stage is already unmatched.

This year’s theme, "Ua tālā measina" , hits deep as it is all about honouring Samoan heritage while giving the next generation of women a platform to lead, speak, and share what makes their culture so special.

From local resorts and community groups to overseas diaspora chapters in Hawaii and New South Wales, the range of sponsorship shows just how much love and support is backing these contestants.

Vying for the crown this year are Caroline Geraldine Malaitai (Miss Quen Sam), Dilimoa Untat Tusani (Miss Le Lagoto Resort and Spa), Faatafaoitafamamaotalitalilauipupafuti Levania Meredre Barbra Toiaivao (Miss Autalavou EFKS Tanugamanono), Hope Faith Kaumatule (Miss Samoa Hawaii), Laurissa Maria Pona-Baker (Miss Taumeasina Island Resort), Lotonu'u Tologata Taumaloto (Miss NCECES Teachers Training Institute), Mille Rhonda Samuelu (Miss Samoa New South Wales), and lastly, Poumau Astesclanalesusi Ah Lam Tiufea Va'a (Miss Sili Eco Farm).

Over the next few weeks, these tama'ita'i Samoa will be jumping into public speaking events, community outreach, and cultural showcases, all of which are the categories and events they are expected to participate in.

Beyond the crown, they’re stepping up as true ambassadors, bringing the spirit of "Ua tālā measina" to life every step of the way.

The Pageant is set to have it's Crowning night on the 5th of September where they will crown the new Miss Samoa 2026/2027.

(Samoa Observer)

TROPICAL STORM MOKE

Tropical Storm Moke was swirling past Hawaii on Sunday, close enough to dump heavy rain on Big Island communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Lala.

The National Hurricane Center located Moke’s center about 320 miles (515 kilometers) south-southwest of Hilo around midday Sunday. Top sustained winds were around 40 mph (65 kph), though the real impact was expected from rainfall in places where last weekend’s hurricane flooded communities, triggered mudslides and damaged roads and power lines. Two deaths linked to the hurricane have been reported in Hawaii.

Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda advised residents in a social media post Sunday they “should stay off the roads and shelter in place” as a precaution. He said anyone in need could take refuge at shelters that the county had opened at several locations.

Forecasters expected Moke to produce as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of total rain across the Big Island, and up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some isolated places, enough to cause life-threatening flooding and mudslides for the windward and southeast slopes, especially in steep terrain and over areas affected by Lala. The center of the storm was expected to pass south of the Big Island starting later in the day, then south of the smaller main islands of Hawaii early in the week.

Ahead of Moke’s approach, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green urged people to prepare by restocking food, medicine and other essentials. More than 6,500 customers in the county remained without power Sunday stemming from Lala, according to poweroutage.us.

(Associated Press)