Lynn Pulou-Alaimalo is the new Human Resources director

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Lynn Pulou-Alaimalo is now the director for the Department of Human Resources after she was approved by faipule yesterday morning by a 16-3 vote. She was confirmed by the Senate last month.

Pulou-Alaimalo appeared before the House Government Operations Committee yesterday morning for her confirmation hearing. The hearing was chaired by Rep. Faimealelei Anthony Fu’e Allen and the back of the House chamber was packed with family members and staff who turned out to show support for the nominee.

Several committee members said there is no question about the nominee’s qualification and education but advised her to follow the law, love the people and do the right things.

Rep. Ape Asifoa reminded the nominee that the workers in her department are “your backbone” and the department is the “backbone” of the American Samoa Government (ASG).

Committee chairman, Faimealelei advised the nominee to do her job and be good to employees who have served in the workforce for many years.

There were questions about claims of bullying and intimidation by the nominee, along with questions regarding the directive issued by Gov. Lemanu Peleti Palepoi Sialega Mauga rolling-back some pay adjustments that violate local law, as well as converting contract workers to career service employees without going through the merit process.

Lemanu’s new directive was outlined in a Feb. 5th memorandum — titled, “Correction of Personnel Actions”.

Read more on the HR director’s confirmation hearing in Samoa News next week for some of the issues discussed during the hearing.