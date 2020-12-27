Goodbye 2020 — don’t let the door hit you on the way out
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — It feels like we’ve been running a marathon and can’t find the finish line. Drug busts, domestic abuse and even campaign shenanigans paled in significance up side the all-consuming news story of 2020. In American Samoa and across the world — the pandemic — is the story and it’s still evolving.
Some of us have had our vaccinations while most wait ‘our turn’ to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 and take up life in the ‘new normal’ going forward. But before we go, here is the year in headlines, a first draft of history for American Samoa.
JANUARY 2020
Public schools in session Monday, MMR vaccinations mandatory
2020 starts off tragically with deadly traffic accident New Years Eve
DoA director Filifaatali Mike Fuiava resigns in aftermath of deadly crash
American Samoa welcomes its 2020 New Years babies
DOI announces emergency response funding after measles outbreak
TCF inmate Barlow adds Secretary of Interior to court case
Fono to convene next Monday; Gov Lolo to deliver State of Territory address
Hope Dialysis Center passes CMS inspection and is fully certified
AG Ale stepping down to get into the political fray
Team Amerika Samoa wins JPS Paradise Football Classic V
Charges against church elder in Nuuuli assault case are dismissed
2020 Polynesian Bowl roster will include one local athlete — Faalili Faamoe Jr
Hawaii lab confirms 12th measles case for American Samoa
Jonathan Fanene arrested, charged for domestic violence — again
Siaumau Jr. gets the maximum punishment: 15 years behind bars
MV Manu'atele badly damaged at dock in Ofu during storm
Quadruplets delivered at LBJ Hospital over the weekend
Samoa Govt puts new travel restrictions in place over Coronavirus Outbreak
Former TCF Watch Commander sentenced to 28 months in jail
Governor says policy must be developed to combat spread of Coronavirus locally
Former Customs agent busted for pot at post office enters into plea agreement
US bars foreigners coming from China for now over virus fear
Man claims sex relations with 13-year old stepdaughter was consensual
FEBRUARY 2020
Fear of Coronavirus brings tighter restrictions for travel in 2Samoas
Bail set at $15K for defendant in aircraft firefighter unit drug bust
No confirmed case of coronavirus — but two local people in quarantine
No new confirmed cases for measles in American Samoa
Multi-million-dollar apron rehabilitation project underway
American Samoa's fire dept down to one truck, one office location
After a week's outage flights to Manu’a to resume early next week
Senators Gaoteote & Fai’ivae team up for 2020 gubernatorial race
Another domestic abuse case — and as usual — alcohol involved
Public Works drawing up a blueprint for a 10-unit quarantine facility in Tafuna
Number of overstayers convicted of felonies continues to rise
Amata informs GOP of intent to seek re-election
6 local elementary schools granted 6-yr accreditation
Sea of obstacles imperil American Samoa’s tuna industry
American Samoa US citizenship ruling faces appeals
Lemanu-Talauega team makes bid to lead Am Samoa govt
Court sentences uncle who sexually assaulted his niece, 16
Electric wire thefts in American Samoa trigger power disruptions
Acting Attorney General appointed to fill vacant post
Tropical Storm WASI remains on track south, away from territory
Drug dealer will serve over six years in prison
All public schools from ECE, K to high school will resume Monday
ASG finds home damages range from “destroyed” to “affected”
Judge laments number of domestic violence cases showing up in his courtroom
Gov appoints coronavirus task force
MARCH 2020
As coronavirus spreads, American Samoa's LBJ hospital prepares
Bloomberg campaign rolled out in American Samoa
2020 Census —population count launched this week
New restrictions issued to combat spread of coronavirus to American Samoa
Man arrested admits to string of robberies in Leone area — including copper wire
American Samoa broke a record high temp for March 8th
Jessop-Ta’ase unanimously supported for AG post at Senate confirmation hearing
Coronavirus: American Samoa needs more beds, quarantine spaces
Governor establishes 21-member COVID-19 Task Force
Sogelau Monument and Samoan Village Project going up by Museum
Two young men face 2nd-degree murder charges for beating death
Lolo presses to reopen Marine Monument to commercial fishing
Gov Lolo self-isolates after trip to mainland
Woman arrested for her role in smuggling drugs and cell phones into TCF
Cancellation of American Samoa Public School sponsored events
Governor Lolo extends State of Emergency Declaration to Apr 17th
Samoa closes borders to foreign nationals
Tulsi suspending her presidential campaign
TAOA meal service will continue while encouraging ‘social distancing’
Effective Monday, March 23 all public and private schools close
SBA offers disaster assistance to American Samoa small businesses
Catholic Church cancels all Sunday masses after this Sunday
Man accused of beating wife to death charged with 1st-degree murder
Territorial Spelling Bee slated for Wednesday is now cancelled
StarKist Samoa and support businesses allowed to operate
Gov. Lolo appeals to CDC for COVID-19 testing equipment locally
OSHA case in electrocution death of three workers against Manu’a’s Inc. closed
Jessop-Ta’ase nomination for AG rejected by House, again
Samoa Airways stations aircraft here to continue air service for Manu’a
US Air Force Academy Class Of 2024 will include a Samoan girl
Hawaiian grants Lolo's request to stop flights: HNL-PPG suspended
Young daughter calls 911 telling police her father beat up her mother
Gov. Lolo reappoints Jessop-Ta’ase as acting AG
Amata gives details on CARES Act's benefits for American Samoa
ASG Treasury delays the due date for filing 2019 taxes
Local businesses anticipate economic hit and it will trickle down
APRIL 2020
Hawaii reports first COVID-19 death
American Samoa only US locale with no confirmed COVID-19 cases
Cops snag drugs during traffic stops
LBJ Hospital working with LDS to bring coronavirus testing equipment
Airlift of PPE arrives in American Samoa
ANZ Bank is a qualified lender for loans under the CARES Act
All religious services are suspended effective today, Apr. 3rd
Four inmates charged with escape — yet again
Samoa Airways Manu’a flights restricted to “emergency issues”
American Samoa is included in CARES Act unemployment benefits
Detainee scaled new prison wall yesterday, apprehended hours later
Lolo institutes strict protocol for processing COVID-19 payments
In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
Take a virtual scuba dive of the most beautiful marine sanctuaries
Care packages for our Samoan students stranded in Hawaii
Governor extends COVID-19 emergency declaration to May 1
Amata confirms appeal of citizenship lawsuit
Coronavirus testing machine and limited test-kits on island
Flag Day scaled-down — marking 120 years as a part of US family
American Samoa starts local Covid-19 testing
HAL flight suspensions for American Samoa extended 30 more days
CoC to ASG — please look at lifting current biz-hour restrictions
Feds grant major COVID-19 disaster declaration for American Samoa
Man convicted of sexually assaulting stepdaughter sentenced to 7 years
Governor grateful for latest CARES Act funding — $35 million+
ASG to pay stimulus money for local qualified taxpayers & children
U.S. State Department files reply to plaintiffs in appeal to citizenship case
American Samoa's Homeland Security director hands in resignation
Firefighters battle blaze at Scanlan Building in Fagatogo
Inmate charged in drug smuggling case involving Correctional Officer
Round two of federal Paycheck Protection Program starts Monday
Chief Justice postpones drug trial citing COVID-19 restrictions
Samoa PM claims American Samoa source of money, drugs & guns
Couple arrested after allegedly hooking up ASPA power illegally
Young mother accused of stealing from her own grandmother to buy meth
DoH recommends standing pat with closed borders — until May 31
MAY 2020
Two senior firefighters killed in fire truck crash on Afono Road
American Samoa’s state of emergency extended through June 1
Cops apprehend alleged copper wire theft ring — ASPA losses $7,283
Task Force members get $2,000 checks as “token of appreciation”
Man tells court, “I made a terrible mistake when I chose to be a drug seller”
Traffic cops doing a brisk business nabbing drivers for illegal drugs
One of two firefighters who survived deadly accident still hospitalized
Drug addiction in Am. Samoa — a personal story beginning in this issue
Territorial Bank of American Samoa approved for PPP Lending
Public high school graduations for 2020 “will be virtual”
Fireman injured in Afono crash medivaced to New Zealand ICU
Manu'a siblings on life saving journey, now in California
Probation officers said they “feared for their safety” at TCF
Drug and alcohol involved cases continue to clog the American Samoa courts
41 members of American Samoa family are training at Fort Lee together
Military flight brings PPE, medical corpsmen — and Lt. Gov. Lemanu
Case against family accused of using ASPA power illegally is dismissed
Leaders inform governor that Fono stands ready to review COVID-19 funding
Friday drinking session leads to arrest of one man — death of another
Stimulus checks for American Samoa go to post office Friday
TCF inmate’s Federal lawsuit encounters delays during COVID-19 quarantine
SBA approves100th PPP loan for American Samoa small businesses
Why doesn’t ASG charter a flight for stranded citizens, readers ask?
Largest ancient structure in all of Polynesia — up for sale
Another 30-day suspension of Hawaiian Airlines flights — the 3rd
Police officer charged after shouting threats and Samoan faaumuumu
Memorial Day to be celebrated this year in quiet remembrance
Manu'a people piloting their own alias to bring cargo to their islands
After public outcry, Lolo explains reasons for suspending HAL flights
Stimulus checks + tax refunds equal = traffic jam: TBAS extends hours
Governor gives the cabinet an ear-full over 2020 campaign violations
Governor’s exit plan includes converting contract workers to career service
Governor appoints acting director for local Homeland Security
JUNE 2020
Gov extends coronavirus emergency for another 30 days
DPS cracks down on drug trafficking between Manu’a and Tutuila
Samoan Methodist Churches in Hawaii caring for our students
Gov directs preparations for resuming Hawaiian Air flights July 1
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing her child and assaulting an elderly woman
Territorial Bank makes first SBA PPP loan in American Samoa
Get ready for long lines: New round of stimulus checks out Friday
Stimulus check money sparking domestic violence in some families
Memo clarifies which workers are eligible for unemployment benefits
Alleged ice dealer says he sells drugs because it’s a fast way to earn money
One man dead in Vatia — allegedly during fight at a party
DHR issues guidance on unemployment programs for ASG workers
Armed raid on Ofu nets marijuana & weapons, suspects not arrested
American Samoa pays tribute to fallen firefighters
Intervenors: People of American Samoa do not want U.S. citizenship at this time
Congresswoman back in the territory — and glad to be home
Governor withdraws plan for furlough days for older ASG workers
Lolo: Repatriating local citizens stranded in Samoa is the top priority
Stranded Samoans from Alaska get to fly out on FEMA flight
Treasury begins reconciliation of stimulus — now at $30+ million
GAO report doesn't recommend increase or decrease for min wage
Residents file lawsuits against Gov and ASG over emergency declarations
Victim arrested for allegedly assaulting men who stole his stimulus check
American Samoans support for Black Lives Matter — at home and abroad
Flights for residents stranded in Samoa postponed to Wednesday
Iulogologo signals there may be a delay in resuming HAL flights
Alert younger brother tells mother their uncle allegedly abused his sister
Tragedy takes lives of two in rough seas between Auasi and Aunuu
Interior asks for further study on minimum wage alternatives for American Samoa
Governor’s village enforcement program enlists aumaga faiganu’u
No COVID-19 epidemic in American Samoa, but meth scourge keeps growing
DPS investigating accident at sea — here’s what witnesses say
Gov: American Samoa will not reopen borders with Hawaii in July
New requirements temporarily delayed repatriation flights
18hr rainfall around 7” inches; generates flooding
Samoa's Pulemelei Mound to no longer be sold
Long battle with cancer ends with passing of young man from Manu’a
ASG employees stranded overseas to receive regular paychecks
Proposed bottomfish catch for American Samoa drastically cut
Some COVID-19 restrictions ease today but not Hawaii-Pago travel
Of the 118 local residents repatriated so far, 87 are foreign nationals
JULY 2020
Each of four village aumaga issued $10,000 CARES Act checks
DHSS announces delay in food stamps for this month
COVID-19 disparities for Pacific Islanders worsen nationally
Under Amended Declaration schools to open, businesses allowed 100% capacity
Fono using COVID-19 federal funds to rent office space at Sadie's
After 6 months on the run, alleged drug dealer arrested
Two from the Polevia family stranded in Hawaii awaiting OK to go home
DoH reports on repatriation flights, cargo entries and fishing vessels
JUST ASKING: What's the status of the lawsuit against ANZ?
No date yet for charter flight for local residents wanting ‘to exit’ to Hawaii
Commercial flights between Manu’a and Tutuila resumed this week
Former TCF guard charged with PPD and assault
DOE & Scholarship Board award 26 off island scholarships to local grads
More repatriation flights from Samoa to include specialized workers
Complaint filed with U.S. Treasury against ASG over CARES Act money
Faipule knew nothing of CARES Act checks until funds received
Amata provides info on oversight of CARES Act, other relief funds
Parole Board grants James Barlow’s request for early release
Charter flight for patients needing off-island care set for July 21
Latest repatriation flights for American Samoans stranded in Samoa scheduled
Fisheries observers repatriated on charter flight from Pago Pago
Thursday is Manu’a Day — a local government holiday
Fono back in session today — FY 2021 ASG budget tops agenda
Mother charged for allegedly abusing her two daughters over two days
Fono discusses issue of COVID-19 checks for their fono offices
Kruse issues multiple orders in lawsuits over COVID-19 declarations
Another faipule returns $10,000 check — before the Feds weighed in
Feds rule NO on $20,000 & $10,000 payments to local legislators
Hawaiian Air agrees to suspend flights to Pago through August
Lolo outlines sweeping changes in Laufou parking and traffic regulations
Court still trying to determine who stopped drug test of TCF inmate
Old ASTCA building to be demolished making room for new court house
Registered voters stranded off island will be able to cast their ballots
Barlow files complaint with Interior Secretary against local AG’s Office
Tuesday night’s Medicaid flight goes off smoothly with 274 passengers
Gov Lolo writes to Interior Secretary to justify CARES Act spending
Here’s some good news — ASPA fuel surcharge is dropping
American Samoa lawmaker denies leaving quarantine
Very few American Samoa workers qualified for fed unemployment
Lolo creates entry pay scale for high school grads and Associate degree holders
AUGUST 2020
Gov issues Seventh Amended Declaration — now through Aug 31
Another domestic violence case in court — this is the 4th recent case
Preliminary injunctions against COVID-19 declarations denied
Territorial Bank of American Samoa introduces TBAS Debit Mastercard
Vice Speaker: Drug search of boats, planes from Manu’a ILLEGAL
COVID-19 emergency: Immigration board powers suspended
House hearing focuses on illegal drugs entering the territory
Stranded American Samoans offer solutions to their overseas plight
Man who allegedly threatened to cut off his neighbor's head arrested on drug charges
Gov’t re-files criminal case against Retirement Fund’s former executive director
Senate rejects government’s lease with solar power company
Speaker questions allowing stranded “active voters” to vote absentee
It’s confirmed — Third release of stimulus checks goes out today
Fono committee hears report on CARES Act spending after the fact
Two arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman
Jessop Taase confirmed: First woman to serve as American Samoa’s AG
‘Auafa O Upu, Treasure Trove of Rare Samoan Words launched
Hawaii statute prohibiting US nationals from owning a firearm — struck down
LHS co-Val begins her journey at U.S Air Force Academy
Governor reportedly denied US soldier access into American Samoa
FEMA confirms pull out of on-site personnel in American Samoa
Three daughters of American Samoa honored as “Women of the Century”
Traffic stop nets — not meth — but this time it is cocaine
Governor extends suspension of Hawaiian flights through Sept. 30
Gov’s office clarifies to public —BINGO banned during pandemic
Opening ceremony for 2020-2021 school year slated for Monday
Governor supports Health Dept decision to quarantine FEMA staff
Embarrassing moment for American Samoa during roll call at DNC
LBJ puts its first COVID-19 testing machine online
COVID Task Force denies faipule request to “bring our people home”
ASCC Apprentice Workforce program works with Tradesmen Board to facilitate licensing
Alliance launches an online petition supporting repatriation flight
Gov Lolo pushes to relocate e-rate office to Tafuna H.S. campus
Eligibility for ASG building projects funded by CARES Act questioned
SEPTEMBER 2020
Gov tasks health leaders with plan for flight for stranded residents
Students are ‘literally’ sitting on floor in Tafuna Elementary classroom
Emergency Declaration for American Samoa extended to Sept. 30
Fofo faipule calls for hearing on problems at Veterinary Clinic
DoH looking at options for repatriating local residents from U.S
American Samoa experiencing a “tsunami of cash” — $170M in COVID-19 aid
Alleged threats to cut off a man’s head with a machete, leads to drug charge
ASHSAA 2020 Football Season kicks off with triple-header
Two men arrested for attempted rape of mentally challenged young girl
4th round of stimulus checks for American Samoa distributed today
2020 General Election candidates certified — no challenges received
Agriculture director says budget includes pay for new veterinarian
Samoa's deputy prime minister quits cabinet over land & title bills
A top 2022 college quarterback prospect is from American Samoa
ASG launches “repatriation registry” while new petition campaigns to keep local borders closed
Former police officer found guilty of drug charges released from jail
Lolo wants gov’t salaries reviewed and adjusted upward where warranted
Family members rally in support of stranded residents
Driver involved in fatal car crash charged with vehicular homicide
Lolo requests suspension of Hawaiian Air flights through October
Tafuna High parents and PTA against moving E-Rate to lower campus
10th Circuit Court hears arguments in birthright citizenship appeal
$1 million in “political appointee payments” will begin in new FY
Absentee ballots for stranded voters sent out
Tumuatasi Lefatia aka MAMA jury trial pushed back
Man allegedly beats his wife after she flushes his drugs down the toilet
Interim rule proposed for American Samoa bottomfish limit
Court rules against American Samoa in LVPA fishing rights lawsuit
Tafuna PTA requesting sit-down with governor over lower campus issue
New supervisor welcomed to USCG Marine Safety Detachment
Veterinary clinic is out of meds, out of vaccines, virtually out of business
11th Anniversary of Tsunami — A Quiet Remembrance
OCTOBER 2020
Alliance requests federal help from U.S through Congresswoman Amata
In the future ASG will lease — not appropriate family lands, LOLO SAYS
Fono lends support to DMWR opposition to bottomfish interim measure
Governor’s extension of emergency declaration remains in “Code Blue”
Sweeping changes in Industrial Park policy to foster local business development
Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka Teacher of the Year: An honor that runs in the family
DPS probes the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at sea
Mauga challenges cabinet to step up to help stranded residents
Annual Tattoo Fest goes hybrid local and virtual global
Fono digs in, returns budget ‘as is’ to governor and adjourns — again
Families in the dark about police investigation into deaths in Amouli
White Sunday — A time to cherish one of God’s most precious gifts
Reservists who appeared at Dem convention won’t be disciplined
Man accused of stabbing a member of aumaga multiple times with steak knife
DoH says it “has a plan” if we open up our borders for repatriation
Govt leaders: Local incidents of suicide call for ‘high priority’ action
Gov announces one-way Medicaid charter to Hawaii set for Oct 23
An estimated 600 residents of territory were off-island when borders closed
Bill allowing stranded overseas electors to vote is signed into law
Over 400 overseas absentee voters have already cast their ballots
Still no progress on site of the new Fono Building
American Samoa’s strategic location to play a part in China push back
Local fireman transported to the US for further rehabilitation
Stranded residents want repatriation — not open borders
Gov says $15Mil+ forecast in surplus funds will be used for Fono building
Funding gap appropriation bill passes with two amendments
Swains Islanders meet to select Fono delegate
Governor agrees to return THS’ lower campus to the school,
Latest round of stimulus checks for American Samoa are in the mail
Six to eight cyclones probable for next few months
NOVEMBER 2020
No repatriation flight for Nov, but breakthrough on horizon
Barlow departs the territory on recent med flight after parole granted
Hawaiian Airlines flights suspended through Dec 30
Tafuna Warriors are ASHSAA’s 3-Peat Junior Varsity Football Champions
Election Day: Exercise your right by voting. It’s your voice. Go Vote
Unofficial results have Lemanu & Talauega winning 60+% of vote
Aumua Amata overwhelmingly wins a 4th consecutive 2-year term
December looked at as “possible month to begin” repatriation plan
TBAS extends benefits of a Debit Mastercard to businesses
Five incumbent House representatives unseated
False Positive: No confirmed COVID-19 case in American Samoa
Man charged with abuse of underage girl
Man convicted of sexually assaulting his 16-yr old stepdaughter to serve 7 yrs
Hawaii’s Keiki to Kupuna Foundation providing food for stranded veterans
Crew on container vessel test positive for COVID-19
Varsity Football ‘Undefeated’ Champions – Tafuna Warriors
“Le Filifili” named in drug case
Samoa officials also on alert after positive COVID tests for sailors
Territory still Code Blue, as COVID-19 cases are ‘transit’ not local
Final actions on legislation as American Samoa’s 36th Legislature has ended
Local veterans stranded in Hawaii remembered on their day
Talofa Airways still intends to begin flights to Manu'a despite recent delay
Swordfish retention limitation removed for American Samoa
$2.3 M CARES Act money to be used for partial funding of new courthouse
Amata back in Washington as Congress goes into ‘lame duck’ session
Samoa's suspected positive COVID19 samples heading to NZ
Gov. orders immediate suspension of all air & ocean passenger services
Governor Lolo establishes COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force
Chief Uti Petelo selected as Senator for Aua, Leloaloa/Atuu
Still no clarity from New Zealand on Samoan sailor's COVID tests
Governor-elect Lemanu still not reunited with wife
Thanksgiving 2020: Prayers for our people around the world to “stay safe”
LBJ celebrates 100th knee surgery — and LDS doctors who made it possible
Second man in Samoa tests positive
Noted local siapo educator and artist recognized for excellence
Woman finds man trespassing in her kitchen — beer in hand
DECEMBER 2020
US Air Force planes heading to Antarctica denied permission to land
Alleged sexual abuser arrested after victim's father goes to police
9 PM – 5 AM biz closing applies to holiday parties and church services
Ban on sea voyages and flights between 2Samoas remains in effect
Grandmother reveals “horrifying tale” of rape within her family
Incoming Lemanu- Talauega team reviews transition with Gov Lolo
First Lady’s LBJ visit brings holiday cheer and goodies for all
Amata points out an Air Force flight is a different circumstance
DMWR office mobbed by “fishermen” applying for CARES Act funding
“Alia Tele” could become a reality after $4.4M USEDA grant
Upgraded Fale Samoa dedicated as the “Afioga Tufele Li’amatua Sr. Tufele Cultural Center”
Teacher of Year to keynote ASCC 73rd Commencement on Friday
Accident during a police hot pursuit — allegedly with gun toting cops
“Decorating our island” sends a message of peace and love
Le’i denies officer drew a weapon at Vaitogi police vehicle accident
Third Medical Charter scheduled for Jan. 8, wait list opens Tuesday
Governor tightens protocols for aircraft landing in American Samoa
American Samoa expects COVID-19 vaccine this week
“Sogelau” Monument dedicated in memory of 1900 flag raising
Gov establishes method to appeal HR decisions for unemployment benefits
Repatriation of Samoa citizens from territory awaits word from PM
Barlow appeals to Gov Lolo to grant pardon and commutation
COVID vaccine to arrive in American Samoa on Saturday freight flight
Once again idea of ‘elected’ senators is in the background of 'selection'
Priority for COVID-19 vaccinations — healthcare workers, 1st responders
Repatriation flight pushed back to Feb 2021; vaccination may be key
Many logistical challenges for DoH with the shipping and storage of vaccine
Medicaid director calls for prioritizing vaccines for Jan 8 referral patients
Major flooding in parts of Samoa — many stranded in Apia
“Refusals” of COVID-19 vaccine is a right of an individual, DoH says
Current ASG Treasurer to remain in service three months in new admin
Pundits predict Rep. Savali will yet again be Speaker in 37th Legislature
COVID task force and ‘some’ directors expected to serve in new admin
Despite the holiday season, drug and assault cases crowd courts
Governor receives first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on American Samoa
Barlow’s case against Interior Secretary continued to next year
DoH explains priorities for getting the vaccine and how to sign up