Congresswoman back in the territory — and glad to be home

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tuesday aftrnoon Congresswoman Aumua Amata said she was blessed to be able to return to American Samoa during the House district work period due to a military-operated FEMA/medical flight to the islands that had room on the way. She released the following statement:

“I’m delighted to be back, and I want to first thank God for His many blessings and my multiple negative tests for the virus. I also want to express appreciation to Governor Lolo, his Task Force and Working Group for their efforts during these many weeks. I know the economic concerns, social distancing and interrupted plans have not been easy for many of our people. It has been heartwarming to see many steps toward responsibly reopening taking place throughout the U.S., and important economic activity starting up again. Most of all, many American churches are meeting again in many places but taking lots of sensible precautions.

“I know that many of our people remain off island and still await the day they can return home to their families. Others are awaiting the first chance to fly to Hawaii or on to other destinations. While I am grateful and humbled to receive this transportation, I know many others have not had the opportunity and that your needs are serious.

“I know others are understandably concerned about flights resuming. That’s why I want to assure everyone that because of House precautions, I’ve had to be repeatedly tested for the virus, (five times to the best of my memory) since I had to return to the Capitol for various events. Each test has been negative, and I’m very grateful to God, and that those precautions were put in place by House leadership and the attending physician. Of course, I strongly support efforts to keep everyone safe, and will comply with appropriate measures as I return to my home.

“Under Speaker Pelosi, the U.S. House is out of session for these weeks in June, and Members of Congress have left Washington, D.C. to return to their home districts. Unlike the rest of Congress, who can drive or take a domestic flight by simply wearing a mask, my trip would have been impossible without this FEMA flight already going to American Samoa. I want to thank FEMA and many federal government agencies for all their efforts to help our Territory and support our people with funds. It’s wonderful to be home. Vi'ia le Atua.”