Any emissions testing for this school bus?

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Talk about a health and safety hazard… Smoke coming from school buses is a common occurrence in the territory. Residents have long complained about the health hazards associated with the smoke, not to mention the problems it causes for motorists and pedestrians.

This DOE school bus (license plate #DOE-151) was releasing white smoke from Nuuuli all the way to the town area yesterday morning. The smoke makes it hard for drivers in the oncoming lane — as well as those behind the bus — to see.

Concerned residents are left wondering if these buses undergo emissions tests and what — if anything — DOE and the DPS Office of Motor Vehicles (where vehicle inspections are carried out) are doing to fix the problem.

