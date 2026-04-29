American Samoa DEMs call for leadership that prioritizes affordability

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Democratic Party is sounding the alarm after the Monthly Average Price (MAP) of fuel jumped from $4.1857 in March to $5.5370 in April which accounts for a 32.3% increase in just one month.

This increase is already reflected at the pump, with families in American Samoa seeing gas hit $5 a gallon and higher. Additionally, increased fuel costs translate into higher prices for food, electricity, and shipping.

The Party also warned that rising costs of living can have broader consequences. As basic necessities become less affordable, financial strain increases bring heightened risks tied to substance use and crime as communities are pushed to their limits.

We’re seeing broader economic instability driven by tariffs and escalating international conflict in Iran as key factors behind rising fuel prices, noting that remote island communities are often hit hardest.

“This is about more than fuel but the well-being and quality of life of our community,” Party Chair Patrick Ti’a Reid stated. “We need leadership that puts our families first and prioritizes affordability.”

The Party is calling for immediate action from Congress to stabilize prices and address the growing economic pressure on American Samoan families.