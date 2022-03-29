Thank you for your big heart and tautua Tanya

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — “We called you many names. Veterinarian Tech, Vet nurse, animal doctor, dog lover, aunty, sister and beloved colleague. We recognized your love and passion in caring for our pets and animals. Loving memories of you will remain with us for years to come. Thank you for your big heart and Tautua. Manuia lau malaga. Rest In Peace Tanya. Our deepest condolences to your family and loved ones.”

At yesterday’s virtual news conference, Lt. Gov. Talauega Eleasalo Ale “acknowledge the service of a dear friend”, Tanya Tarasawa, whose life was celebrated last Friday.

He said Tanya “worked at the Veterinarian Clinic and was a friend of animals in American Samoa and a friend of many animal owners. Tanya worked feverishly and worked hard” giving her time to “make sure that our animals, dogs and pets of all kinds were provided the best care.”

“We send her our love and her mother and her family, our deepest condolences. And we pray that her soul is resting with our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

For Samoa News, we all remember her caring for our animals as well as the strays that made Samoa News their home. It will be hard indeed not to remember that Tanya’s unconditional love for our animals made us all better people. A goal we should all aim to achieve — a life well-lived with love of “all creatures great and small”.