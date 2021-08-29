Stephanie Floor wins wrestling award photo & caption Sun, 08/29/2021 - 2:37pm Leone High School Class of 2018 Valedictorian, Stephanie Floor of Ili’ili, American Samoa and Marlboro, New York, posed with her plague, after being awarded the 2020/21 Gannon University Women’s Wrestling Most Improved Wrestler. Read story In Monday’s issue. [photo: courtesy Danielle Floor] View the discussion thread. Section: Linking Samoans Tags: Stephanie Floor2020/21 Gannon University Women’s Wrestling Most Improved Wrestler