Savai'i residents embrace Palolo season

Savaii, SAMOA — The Wednesday morning routine was like no other for many Samoans, especially at this time of the year when everyone is on the lookout for a seafood delicacy.

For people on the big island of Savai'i, many of them were waking up as early as 3.00 am to head out to sea, in the hope of catching the sea worms traditionally known as palolo.

In the village of Fagamalo, women and children joined the men and headed out to sea, to catch as much as they could. Others took boats and went out to deeper water to scoop up the sea worms.

The delicacy is collected twice a year and there are a number of areas around Savai'i where it can be caught. And those tasked with the challenge of extracting the sea worms were equally delighted.

Faleiva Faamoe of Fagamalo was among the first people from the village to make it to the shore, just as the dawn broke with the sun rising.

“I came as soon as my bucket was full,” he told Samoa Observer. “We didn’t have enough on the canoes for all of us so some of us had to swim to get to where the palolo was found.

“I’m so happy that I was able to catch this much as I woke up early in the morning for this."

Fa’alili Faamoe, also of Fagamalo, was the only one in his family who woke up early in the morning and went out to sea.

