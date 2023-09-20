Ads by Google Ads by Google
Jamal Leatiota of Olosega, Manu’a graduates photo & caption

Wed, 09/20/2023 - 9:00am
Jamal Leatiota at his graduation

Jamal Leatiota of Olosega, Manu’a graduated with Highest Honors from Universal Technical Institute of Arizona with his Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in Diesel Technology II with Cummins Engines.
His parents and sister traveled to Arizona from Olosega to witness his graduation. His proud parents are Puipui Leatiota and Tumauolealofa Semu Leatiota and his sister is Jazmorah Leatiota. [photo: Manu’atele Worldwide]

