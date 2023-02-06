Heart Month events focus attention on healthy heart lifestyle

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — LBJ Medical Center resident-cardiologist, Dr Eric Carter, (left) with his nurse, who is also his wife, Sister Allison, pose for a Samoa News photo last Friday morning before the start of the “Heart Wave” in front of McDonald’s Restaurant, in Tafuna.

Dr. Carter, a medical missionary volunteer with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, have been active in planning and organizing activities for February, which has already been declared by acting governor Talauega E. V. Ale, as “Heart Month” in American Samoa.

“American Samoa's death rate from cardiovascular disease is twice as high [per capita] as in the continental United States; and one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease,” according to Talauega’s declaration.

The first event of Heart Month, was the “Heart Wave” last Friday in Tafuna for the West-side as well as on the East-side in the bay area.

On Saturday was the Heart Walk on the West-side, starting at the DYWA in Tafuna and on the East-side, starting at the DYWA in Pago Pago.

According to the calendar of events, the next activity, is set for Feb. 20- 24, called “Amanaki Fo’ou” — “know how diabetes affects your heart”.

On Feb. 25 is the “Olympic Heart Day” from 6a.m to 10a.m. at Lions Park and the Lagoon Pool.

The final event is Feb. 27 for the “100-Day Heart ‘Lavea’i’ Launch”.

Organizers are releasing updates on any change or new added events for “Heart Month” as they happen.

Several ASG agencies, including the Health Department and LBJ hospital, are involved in these events and activities for “Heart Month”, with “Health HUB A.S” Facebook page, “ providing updates on Heart Month.