Bringing our people home — the bright spot in another COVID year
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa started the year with a new administration taking over the reigns of government as the COVID-19 pandemic deepened across the world and the government initiated plans to repatriate residents, while the territory remained closed down to the outside world.
And that about sums up 2021 — while remaining virtually virus free, we watched the world cope with the deadly virus that as of yesterday had killed over 5 million people, with the death toll in the U.S. nearing a million.
As the rest of the world struggled with life and death issues so did American Samoa — the meth epidemic has not gone away just because the borders remain closed. Just read the paper — every week, case after case comes to the courts. And while you have to wonder why after all the drug busts during traffic stops people are still stupid enough to drive around with drugs in their vehicles or in a pocket just waiting to be ‘patted down’ — that’s what addiction is about — not really caring about anything but access to your drug of choice. And we learned that any kind of drug rehab facility is still 3-4 years away, despite all the COVID funds that have poured into the territory.
And speaking of those COVID funds — ordinary citizens got their taste of the money with ‘direct payments’ more popularly known as stimulus checks and after that came Advance Child Tax Credits.
Leaders in government and business were leery that the payments would poke a big hole in the workforce and in some instances they were right. StarKist had to go back to Samoa to recruit more workers for the territory's largest private industry. Meanwhile ordinary people (which is most of us) were more able to feed our children and pay the ASPA bills.
As the year progressed more people were vaccinated and the beginning of repatriation flights in February brought hope to our stranded residents and people getting desperate for life to return to normal. That return has not been as rapid as we all had hoped. We are still pretty far from the 90% vaccine rate Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga has called for, as the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated continues to grow sharper. The New York Times reported in Oct. that “escaping the virus’s grip will be a long way off, because they [those firmly opposed to the vaccines] make up as much as 20 percent of the adult population.”
Nevertheless, American Samoa remains pretty insulated to the fears people have on the mainland and as one of our last headlines of 2021 pointed out, “Am Samoa, the last — and the safest place to ring in the New Year”.
Wishing all of you peace and prosperity as we traverse 2022. And please, please help us return to that “normal life” — show your love — get vaccinated.
JANUARY
American Samoa’s newly elected leaders sworn into office
Lemanu’s first declaration extends operating hours for biz and transport
Team Fealofani takes 2021 JPS All Star Classic 16-14
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Repat flights coming closer to realization
State of the Territory address focuses on ASG’s COVID response
Territory readies implementation plan for stimulus checks
COVID shots now available for anyone 65 and older
Gov puts halt to pay raises and conversions
Lemanu issues directive moving payroll division back to Treasury
Stimulus payments set at $600 — checks to go out soon
First repat flight moved to Feb 1 after positive tests at Hawaii quarantine
Faipule calls for vaccinating passengers on repat flight before arrival
FEBRUARY
Latest emergency declaration details new quarantine regulations
First repat flight brings hope to stranded residents
FY 2021 budget approved in final reading
Senators question status of new Fono building
Driver of gas truck that crashed into aiga bus charged with vehicular homicide
Cost of first repat flight is over $1million — so far
Faipule call for halt to roll-backs on salaries, conversions and reclassifications
Stimulus checks greeted with enthusiasm
Crowds packs Health Center for COVID-19 vaccinations
Sen. Soliai says important issues call for a Constitutional Convention
Interior awards $1.6 million+ to support bringing repats back home
ASG 2021 budget finally signed into law
ASG employees stranded off island will continue to be paid
Faipule pleas for some action on American Samoa’s drug problem
Gov’s latest declaration exempts churches from overnight closure
Harbor Master announces new requirements for all incoming vessels
House version of Senate tobacco tax bill ends the 2% wage tax
MARCH
ASG launches COVID-19 vaccination push
Attorneys in ANZ class action lawsuit file for settlement
Thursday’s tsunami scare sends residents to higher ground
HR director justifies Lemanu admin’s roll back policy
Bill to increase contribution rate to ASG retirement fund on way to gov
American Samoa looking at another round of “direct payments”
House reps urge Police Commissioner to shut down Le Aute and Filifili
Lawmakers introduce their usual bid for salary increase
SPA teacher strike settled
Gov lifts freeze on pay increases and conversions
First female assigned to be Am Samoa police chief
Passengers on repat flights will now be prioritized by departure date
Hope House approved to become Medicaid provider
Territory’s Social Security Office remains closed into 2nd year
COVID pandemic cited for delays in CBDG funded projects
APRIL
Task Force updates policies for repat flights and border protection
ASG has no answer to why two felons are employed by admin
Early voting starts in Samoa election
StarKist works with Immigration to alleviate critical worker shortage
Chinese overfishing in S. Pacific devastates some islands’ livelihoods
2021 Flag Day is one-day affair at Malaeoletalu
Funds running low for repat flights — at $2MIL per trip
Lack of medical services is the priority issue for Manu’a Islands
Governor signs tobacco tax legislation into law
2% wage tax repealed after 13 years
Two Stevedoring employees killed in tragic dock accident
Gov vetoes legislation hiking Retirement Fund contributions
Food prices mostly go up during COVID-19 pandemic
Non-infectious positive COVID test detected at quarantine site
COVID Task Force: Half of territory’s eligible population is vaccinated
Contraband still making its way into TCF despite new wall
Gov Lemanu reports on first 100 days of his admin
MAY
Repat passengers form strong bonds as they face the future together
New program gives discounts for broadband to eligible households
Six drug suspects taken into custody, three charged
First batch of stimulus checks go out — expect long lines at banks
Fish shortage prompts StarKist to shut down production for a week
Tagata Tutu Faatasi Alliance banner to hang in Smithsonian
Lt. Gov testifies during Congressional hearing on citizenship issues
Samoana High School celebrates 75 years
Extra seat thrown out: FAST wins Samoa election
Moody’s upgrades territory’s ‘outlook’ from negative to stable
5th repat flight postponed after positive cases announced in Honolulu
Samoa’s new PM Fiame Naomi Mataafa sworn in outside Parliament
Chamber of Commerce relates concerns over supply chain challenge
StarKist cuts back on production citing continuing worker shortage
Turkey tails continue to drive food price index up and up
JUNE
Drugs including meth still making their way into correctional facility
ASG lays out reasons for U.S. Supreme Court to review LVPA case
Graduation season kicks off — high school ceremonies underway
East-West Center releases climate change report for Am Samoa
Local resident denied entry for her service-animals files ADA complaint
Hawaii health team reports positive tests among repat staff
Drug bust yields unexpected ‘gold’ — an alleged supplier
Push to get community fully COVID-19 vaccinated continues
10th Circuit Court finds in favor of ASG in citizenship case
COVID-19 Task Force fighting social media rumors about vaccine
Samoa Supreme Court reserves decision on legality of swearing-in
Task Force looking for a 70% vax rate
Supreme Court denies petition to review LVPA ruling
Three of four defendants in Futiga drug raid bound over for trial
Extended ASTCA outage in Manu’a only partially restored
JULY
Reclassification: Min wage for ASG workers increases more than $2 per hour
ASG sets up raffles to encourage those reluctant to get COVID vax
Planning and training responsible for Park Service’s rescue on Mt Alava
Ambitious plans for Lions Park area revealed at cabinet meeting
Nat’l fisheries moves to implement ‘large vessel’ fishing in territorial waters
Container ships entry into Am. Samoa delayed
It’s now legal to import service and emotional support animals into the territory
Samoa appeals court to hear F.A.S.T. swearing-in application
July drug bust nets 6 people, including a juvenile
First batch of recovery rebate payments gos out to taxpayers today
1,548 local repats home from the U.S. so far
Lawmakers briefed on plans to convene political status study commission
Senate tries again to increase contributions to retirement fund
Hawaiki submarine cable sold to BW Group
Lt Gov explains the new “TALOFAPASS” travel system
Am. Samoa temple ground breaking set
AUGUST
Senate tables teacher pay raise bill as “incomplete”
First regular Hawaiian Air flight postponed until Sept
Budget hearing reveals a DPS funded radio found at Le Aute
Am Samoa’s mid-year population estimate declines to just over 51,000
Senate approves retirement bill identical to one already vetoed by gov
Senate concerned on effect govt pay raises will have on local biz
Senate rejects pay raise legislation for public school teachers
First 50 StarKist ‘guest workers’ started arriving in territory this week
New emergency declaration signals major change in entry requirements
Senate bill would hike Fono office allowances and raise Gov & LT salaries
Admin finally submits bill to begin monthly federal child tax credit payments
FEMA grants $3.1 M for Fagaima flood mitigation
COVID Task Force handout out $100 per shot starting Monday
Senate votes for immediate pay raises for Gov, Lt Gov — and themselves
SEPTEMBER
Amata gives details on Telehealth’s role in planning for new hospital
Jury finds ‘MAMA’ not guilty after she testifies in her own defense
ASG plans two Hawaiian Air flights per month through Dec
Remembering Sept 11th, 20 years later
Barricades up as Samoa Parliament meets
Senate rejects legislation downgrading qualifications for Territorial Auditor
$500 million+ 2022 budget bill signed into law
U.S. Dept. of Labor re-confirms federally mandated wage hike on Sept 30
Positive test for COVID-19 reported after Am Samoa resumes air service
BlueSky launches Am. Samoa’s first ESIM service
Amata updates efforts to extend Fed’s Medicaid match
DNA study reveals Samoa islands as starting point for Polynesian migration
Medicaid funding increase for FY2022 — and so will accountability
Remembering the tsunami of 2009 and the 34 Am Samoans lost
Minimum Wage hike of 40¢ per hour goes into effect today
OCTOBER
Two new ‘border’ cases of COVID-19 from Sept 27 HNL flight
Former FMHS teacher in alleged assault of student is charged
Gov officially calls for Political Status Office to prepare for ConCon 2022
$40M+ from ARPA funds allocated for Port economic development projects
From East to West Am Samoa celebrated White Sunday
Young man accused of murdering Vietnamese man appears in court
COVID vax remains mandatory for entry into American Samoa
Christian Salea named 2022 Territorial Teacher of the Year
Alleged local extortion scheme bilks local woman of $19,000 cash
Get ready, it’s the 16th annual Tisa’s Tattoo Fest and Ka Palolo
Gov and Lt Gov get their raises, lawmakers get their allowance hike
Am Samoa reports 4th positive COVID case at the boarder
Plans to mandate vaccine for ASG employees still on the table
Am Samoa cousins indicted in death of Marine veteran in Guam
OSHA imposes penalties in April death of two stevedoring employees
Booster shots for those eligible now available at DoH vax locations
2020 Census shows a dramatic drop in Am Samoa’s population
NOVEMBER
Drop in Am Samoa Census count prompts future funding concerns
Ground breaking for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple
Bench trial of former Chief Immigration Officer underway
COVID-19 vax now mandatory for all Executive Branch employees
Gov kills bill for a rate hike for Retirement Fund contributions
Vaccinations for children 5-11 begin today, Nov. 15, 2021
StarKist: Protection of tuna industry is paramount to territory’s economy
Jury trial of alleged drug dealer caught up in Pago Pago raid underway
Border closures to curb COVID had significant economic impact
Charging error results in acquittal in Godinet Jr drug case
FEMA funding for Fagaima flood mitigation project falls far short of cost
Opposition builds against relocating TCF to Mageo family land in Pago
Reid family foundation supports families of those suffering from Alzheimers
$100 vax incentives will be back in December
Fono leaders hear briefing on Con-Con 2022
Weekend demonstration caps ASAM group’s push against vax mandates
Mageo family halts plans for new prison facility on their Pago land
Amata alerts Commerce Secretary to Census count issue — closed borders
ASHSAA football Back-to-Back’ Championship title goes to Tafuna Warriors
DECEMBER
Gov remarks on poor showing for Executive Branch vax mandate
Am Samoa’s GDP grows by 4% in 2020 after years of decline
StarKist quietly mandates vaccination for eligible employees
Court finds former Chief Immigration Officer not guilty of all charges
First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected in U.S.
Man faces 11 criminal counts for allegedly raping his biological daughter
VA hires full-time benefits counselor for American Samoa
Lt Gov does not mince words on need to get COVID vaccine
Jury finds man guilty of secually abusing his biological daughter
Governor extends deadline for Executive employees to get vaccinated
Gov still opting for 90% vx rate before normalizing travel to the territory
Man charged in vehicle homicide found not guilty — he wasn’t the driver
Telecom services restored to Manu’a islands with help from Ericsson systems
Local vaccine resisters are being duped by social media and faitala
Am Samoa’s fishing industry damaged to the tune of $54M this year
Domestic violence cases becoming more common incidents
Total cost for 2021 COVID travel operations estimated at $24 million
Horrific crash in front of StarKist kills 4 men — driver suspected of DUI
Driver from deadly car crash makes initial court appearance
Plans for a drug rehab facility still 3-4 years in the future
Am Samoa, the last — and the safest place to ring in the New Year