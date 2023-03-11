Asian and Pacific Islander American Scholars photo & caption

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata greets Asian and Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars on their arrival to Capitol Hill this week. “Our Pacific Islander youth can face geographic and economic obstacles to higher education. It’s important to continue to build better access, and keep encouraging our young people from the islands or... here in the U.S. with educational possibilities.” APIA Scholars focuses on opportunities and student success rates for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) students. [courtesy photo]