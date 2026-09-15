Yale graduate Dr. Mata’uitafā Temukisa Solomona Fai’ai photo & caption

Dr. Mata’uitafā Temukisa Solomona Fai’ai at Yale University following the completion of her Ph.D. in Chronic Disease Epidemiology. Her doctoral research focused on cardiometabolic health among adolescents in American Samoa. She earned her Ph.D. in Chronic Disease Epidemiology through the Yale Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, completing her doctoral training in the Yale School of Public Health. She is the daughter of the late Amituana’i Seeiimaota Sosene Faiai and Annette Solomona-Faiai.