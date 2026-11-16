FORT JACKSON, S.C. — Private First Class Taofinu’u Izrael Nikolao Mutini of American Samoa graduated on November 10, 2026, from the Human Resources Specialist (42A) Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Course with the 369th Adjutant General Battalion, Class 211-26. He earned two of the class’s top honors.

PFC Mutini received the Distinguished Leader Award for exceptional leadership throughout the course. He earned a “go” on all assessed events and kept a score of 90% or higher on all academics.

He also received the Class Values Leader Award, which recognized how he embodied the seven Army Values throughout training. The award reflected the respect he earned from both his instructors and his fellow soldiers.

In addition, his leadership led to his selection as Student First Sergeant for his AIT company during cycle 211-26.

PFC Mutini is the son of Solia Iosua T. Mutini, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army (Ret.), of Faleasao, Manu’a, and Sagone, Savai’i, and Malopao Dr. Akenese E. Nikolao, with family ties to Utulei/Fagatogo, Pago Pago, and Leone. He graduated from Fa’asaō-Marist High School in 2020 and from American Samoa Community College in 2022.

PFC Mutini continues his family’s proud tradition of service in the U.S. Army. His grandmothers, Musu Fuiava-Mutini and Susitina T. Nikolao, continue to support him from afar with their prayers. His father, aunties, family and friends attended the graduation ceremony to celebrate his achievements.