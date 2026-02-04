World Cancer Day’s goal is to raise awareness, improve prevention, and save lives

Washington, D.C. — Uifa’atali Amata released the following statement about World Cancer Day, which is today, February 4th:

“Modern nutrition and health care knowledge have done wonders for our overall longevity and well-being, but cancer remains an especially difficult illness to fully defeat. Fortunately, medical understanding, procedures and technologies are always growing to develop more effective treatments. Sadly, cancer still ends up affecting almost every family or circle of friends at some point in every lifetime, and we all know a survivor or those battling this disease.

“The goal of World Cancer Day is to raise awareness, improve prevention, and save lives.

“Our first tool against cancer is the earliest possible detection to start rapid treatment. It’s a fact that American Samoa has additional challenges due to our remote geography.

“We continue to work towards improved infrastructure, better equipment, telehealth access, and doing what we can to attract and keep good doctors and nurses. We are blessed with the dedicated health care professionals choosing to serve our people here.

“Thank you to each one of you, and we support you.”