Vailima — Samoa's original brew has returned to the homeland! photo & caption

It's official, Vailima — Samoa's original brew has returned to the homeland! Attending the re-launch at the Vaitele factory this past week were GHC Reid's management team, General Manager Cherith Lober Soliai, Sales Manager Latu Kupu and Warehouse Manager Uluai Lemana. Lemauga Masoe Asiata Charlie & Beatrice Ott Vaai are the proud owners of Samoa's very own beer, trading as Vailima Breweries Ltd. [courtesy photo]