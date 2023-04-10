Tafuna Methodist Church Ave o le Fetu Ao Youth photo & caption

Members of the Tafuna Methodist Church Ave o le Fetu Ao Youth, led by President Fiu Filipo Osa, at far right, sing a song praising the resurrection of Jesus Christ in front of their church building during their early morning service on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The youth held an Easter weekend camp to emphasize the importance of the Christian holiday, and also performed several skits depicting Jesus’ crucifixion and his resurrection. [photo: faaTalanoa Media]