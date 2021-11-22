Sharks will meet Warriors in ASHSAA Football Championship photo & caption

Samoana Sharks defensive lineman Dean Briski taking this fumble recovery towards mid-field during the first quarter of their play-off game against the Leone Lions last Saturday morning at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. Briski helped the Sharks in their 20 - 19 victory. The Sharks will face the Tafuna Warriors this coming Saturday for this year's championship title. Coverage of ASHSAA Football is proudly sponsored and brought to you by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata. [photo: Tony Gasu]