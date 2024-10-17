Rotary dictionaries for Tafuna Elementary 3rd-Graders photo & caption
Thu, 10/17/2024 - 6:44am
Thank you Rotary Club for your annual donation of dictionaries to Tafuna Elementary 3rd-Graders. Your support will greatly enhance their reading and vocabulary skills. Students get to take them home to be used with their studies. The Rotary Club of Pago Pago continues to deliver dictionaries to all school 3rd Graders across the territory, as part of its annual club project aimed at encouraging literacy. [courtesy photo]