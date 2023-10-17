Moso’oi Art Gala photo & caption

Art piece by Katie Jewel Godinet displayed at the Moso’oi Art Gala this past Saturday at the ASCC Multipurpose Center. The Gala is part of the month long Moso’oi Festival celebrations, which kicked off with the Moso’oi Premiere and Art-reach Workshop earlier this month. This coming Saturday, October 21, 2023 will be the Moso’oi Cultural Day siva competition, where all seven public high schools will be competing. The show is slated to start at 5 PM and is being held at the Su’igaula Park in Utulei. [photo: OA]