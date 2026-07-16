Lions Club of Pago Pago responded to another urgent request for help photo & caption

On July 11, the Lions Club of Pago Pago responded to another urgent request for help. They gathered water, food, kitchen utensils, various toiletries and clothing to assist four families who were hit by another devastating fire, which moved quickly from house to house in Fagaima. Pictured here are Lions Taotasi Archie Soliai, Joey Cummings, Tafa Tupuola, and Peter Nomura with representatives of the families who had lost everything. Also pictured is the village pulenu'u, Liz Taylor, who acted as the Club's point of contact. [photo: Alava Cummings]