Local residents wait their turn to file their 2022 Taxes at the Tax Office on the ground floor of the A.P. Lutali Executive Office Building last week. In previous years, people stood in line waiting to be served, but this year, people pick up a ticket number and wait to be called. As a result, it’s less frantic, there are fewer grumpy people, and a whole lot of faitala being exchanged. [photo: Christina Maele]