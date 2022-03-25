Importance of Pacific region to the U.S. photo & caption
Fri, 03/25/2022 - 7:55am
Noting the growing presence of China in the Pacific, Congresswoman Amata asked former Secretary of State Condolezza Rice at the yearly House Republican Members retreat if the U.S. should strengthen its presence in the region or leave it to Australia and New Zealand to protect our interests. In her response, Secretary Rice spoke highly of the importance of the region to U.S. interests and the need for continued engagement. [courtesy photo]