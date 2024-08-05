Iakopo hits two milestones in her debut at the Olympic Games

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa sprinter Filomenaleonisa Iakopo has etched her name firmly in local athletics history, by setting a new national record for the women's 100m dash at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics at 9am last Friday August 2nd, 2024, which was 9pm local time on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Her second milestone is also hit her personal best time.

It was the 18 year-old's Olympics debut which was a significant milestone in her athletics career considering her young age, and a proud moment for American Samoa to be represented on the world stage.

Iakopo communicated through social media and stated that a total of 91 athletes entered the event and competed in preliminary elimination rounds, before progressing to the semifinals on August 3rd, where the top eight sprinters would battle it out in the much anticipated final that same day.

She said there were nine of them in their heat which included Guam, another US Pacific territory and as it turned out, she finished at 8th place with the official time of 12.78 seconds, ahead of Mariam Kareem of the United Arab Emirates who was the last to cross the finish line clocking in at 13.26 seconds.

While she didn't advance to the next round, she shared that her main goal was to break her personal record of 12.83 seconds and by the Lord's grace, she was able to achieve that, which set a new national record of 12.78 seconds for American Samoa.

"I was nervous and anxious leading up to my competition, but moments before the race I was completely zoned in and focused," she recounted. "Physically, I couldn’t do anything to enhance my performance any further but I was prepared mentally. I had faith in my training and my ability to execute my race.

"It was an emotional experience standing there at the starting line with the world's elite sprinters as I thought back to all the training sessions I went through to prepare for the event, and my family and friends in American Samoa and Saipan who were cheering for me.

"I resolved to give it everything I had to achieve my goal of setting a new personal best time. And then it was the moment of truth and mentally, I cleared my mind and prepared to run. It was the longest 12 seconds of my life as I tried to push every muscle in my body to the limit in order to reach the finish line. As it transpired, it was the fastest run of my career as I actually broke my previous record!

"The finishing line was a blur, and as I tried to catch my breath and slow my beating heart, I was guided back to the warm up area, still in a daze. Then I saw my mom at the far end of the room at the same time she saw me. We ran toward each other. We hugged and cried together with happiness as we realized that my dream had come true.

"We called my father and baby brothers through FaceTime and celebrated the moment. It was a special moment for us because my family and Coach Peter Pulu all played a part in making it happen. I thank God for His love and guidance throughout this journey, my god sisters from my mother's side who traveled all the way to Paris to support me not forgetting everyone in Pago and Saipan for their prayers."

Iakopo also acknowledged the support of the president of the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC) Tuia'ana Ed Imo and his wife Meafou, Vaiala Ethan Lake, his wife and son, and Chef de Mission Joseph Ioane who cheered loudly for her.

This year's much anticipated women's 100 meter dash final featured elite sprinters like double sprint World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson of the US who is seeking her first Olympic Games medal, and Jamaican three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Unfortunately, Fraser-Pryce ended up not competing in the semi-finals and no explanation was forthcoming for her decision.

Other big names that competed in the final included Africa’s fastest woman, Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast, Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, 2019 World Champion Dina Asher-Smith and Nigeria's Rosemary Chukwuma.

In the end, it was Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred who caused the biggest upset of the 2024 Paris Olympics Women's 100 meters final by winning gold with an impressive time of 10.72 seconds, while US sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson (who was the favorite) and Mellisa Jefferson had to settle for silver and bronze respectively.

However, while this was a remarkable performance, it did not break the current world record of 10.49 seconds set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 19881.

The Olympic athletes village according to American Samoa sprinter Filomenaleonisa is huge! She said the buildings were designed to hold all athletes from each country.

The village consists of all different kinds of things like gyms, a market, nail and hair salon, many grab-'n'-go food trucks, and an Athletes 365 hangout area where athletes can relax and unwind.

She revealed that there were areas where athletes could vote for other athletes running for positions in the Athletes Commission, recreational photo booths, game rooms, and multiple TVs to watch other sports live.

Iakopo stated that she aims to continue her training and break her current record.

"I still have a lot of work to do and my coach has encouraged me to continue with my training as there is always room for improvement," she said. "Overall, I am satisfied with my performance. It is the fastest I have run so far and I am only going to get better. I am truly honored for the opportunity I have had to represent American Samoa at the pinnacle of international sporting events.

"I thank Almighty God for His protection and guidance which has enabled me to achieve the women's 100 meters national record for American Samoa which I hope to break some time in the near future God willing."

Filomenaleonisa will depart Paris on August 12, 2024 for the mainland where she will be attending Baylor University located in Waco, Texas majoring in Neuroscience.

She plans to try out for Baylor University's track and field team and continue her dream of chasing the next Olympic Games.