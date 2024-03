Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga was the first customer for a vendor in the food court of the new Cafeteria Building at ASCC. Last week, the college held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new cafeteria, after the groundbreaking ceremony preparing the way for the construction of the Smart Art, Community & Higher Education Building (SACHEB) on the ASCC campus was held. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]