First Regular Session of the 39th Legislature photo & caption

Wed, 01/15/2025 - 7:34am
(l-r) Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean, Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula, Speaker Savali Talavou Ale, Chief Justice Lealaialoa Michael Kruse.

The leaders of the three branches of the American Samoa Government during the official opening of the First Regular Session of the 39th Legislature on Monday morning at the Governor H. Rex Lee Auditorium. (l-r) Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean, Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula, Speaker Savali Talavou Ale, Chief Justice Lealaialoa Michael Kruse. The State of the Territory address was delivered by the governor. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

