Gov Pulaali'i Nikolao Pula at the conclusion of the ASCC Students Association for Fa'a-Samoa (SAFF), in partnership with House of Flying Daggers performance of Fala o Futa bestows traditional donation on the lead cast member. The play was well attended by the public as well as Governor Pulaali'i Nikolao Pula and First Lady Lois Phillips-Pula, along with Fono Members, and the Cabinet. [courtesy photo]