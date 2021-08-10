DOH Vaccination Team on Ofu Island photo & caption

This photo posted on the Health Department Facebook page shows a DOH Vaccination Team and some village residents during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic last week in Faleasao village on Ta’u island, Manu’a, The department’s nurses on Ofu island — where the airport is closed for upgrade — accompanied Ofu students and their guardians/parents to Ta’u to get the vaccination. The free “Flex Your Shot” t-shirts worn by the youngsters is part of DoH’s campaign for all residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated. [photo: DoH]