High Chief Satele A. Lili'o (center), flanked by Faga Fiti Sunia (right) and Tauese Va'a Sunia, with TCF Warden Palaita Tusipasi Suiaunoa (in the background), during the Christening Ceremony of the new fautasi Alao last Friday. Read details in today's issue. [photo: Asi Andrew Fa'asau]