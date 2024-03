Samoa Stage performers at the Auckland Polyfest 2024. From the rhythmic beats of Cook Islands drums to the grace and elegance of Siva Samoa, the festival brought together over 200 teams from 69 schools across Aotearoa. Polyfest, now in its 49th year, continues to captivate audiences as one of the largest Pacific festivals in Aotearoa. [Photo: RNZ Pacific / Tiana Haxton]