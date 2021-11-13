ASHSAA Girls Volleyball All-Star Game photo & caption

ASHSAA’s Girls Volleyball All-Star Game MVP is Tafuna High School senior Liualevaiosina Chloe-Marie Le’iato. Westside team players hail from Leone amd Tafuna High Schools. They defeated the East side All-Stars by claiming the first three sets in a best out of five setting. And iInstead of receiving trophies this year, ASHSAA wanted to make sure that all participants received turkeys in the spirit of Thanksgiving. [photo: Tony Gasu]