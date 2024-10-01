"Around the Island Tour" photo & caption
Tue, 10/01/2024 - 7:37am
The American Samoa Visitors Bureau with its partner, the Port Administration hosted the "Around the Island Tour" on the Manu'atele last month. This event aimed to bring the community together to explore the island of Tutuila and foster an appreciation for its natural and cultural significance. It provided a shared experience for residents and visitors to connect with the island and encouraged a sense of unity through tourism. [courtesy photo]