Aiga bus fire backs up traffic near StarKist photo & caption
Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:02am
Fire fighters of the Department of Search and Rescue responded to a small aiga bus that caught on fire in front of StarKist Samoa yesterday afternoon. Fortunately no one was injured from the incident. The bus was on fire at the time StarKist workers were finishing up their day shift and traffic backed up in both lanes of the main highway. There is no official word on why the bus caught on fire. [photo: Julie Pau’u]