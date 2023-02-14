Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Aiga bus fire backs up traffic near StarKist photo & caption

Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:02am
aiga bus

Fire fighters of the Department of Search and Rescue responded to a small aiga bus that caught on fire in front of StarKist Samoa yesterday afternoon. Fortunately no one was injured from the incident. The bus was on fire at the time StarKist workers were finishing up their day shift and traffic backed up in both lanes of the main highway. There is no official word on why the bus caught on fire. [photo: Julie Pau’u]

Copyright © 2023 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media