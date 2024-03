Overall winners of the 2024 American Samoa Science Fair — Elementary Division — levels 6- 8 along with the ASDOE Deputy Director Dr. Roxanne Sua’ava Salave’a (far right). Winners (L-R) Ulalai Lotu, Haarlem Lober-Soliai, Graceson Ulu, Jarielle Mirasol, and Alana Joserose. [DOE photo]