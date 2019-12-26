Cancer patients get $2,000 each from Galeai Cancer Foundation

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Just a week before Christmas at Paradise Pizza in Nuuuli, more than a dozen local cancer patients and their family members got an early Christmas gift in form of cash, from the Galea'i Peni Poumele Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization which was founded in 1992 by the children of the late Lt. Governor Galea’i Poumele who lost his battle to cancer.

Since then, the Galeai Poumele Cancer Foundation has awarded $2,000 each year - twice this year - to cancer patients and their families, to help offset the costs of medical bills and living expenses.

This year, the Foundation was able to help 36 cancer patients, to the tune of $72,000 total. Several cancer patients and their family members were present at Wednesday’s luncheon, where the checks were distributed. [photo: BC]

“We would like to thank Department of Commerce director Keniseli Lafaele and Burg Salanoa; Department of Health director Motusa Tuileama Nua and Elizabeth Fano; as well as the general public for their kind donations,” said a statement from the Foundation.

A special Faafetai Tele also goes to Peteru and Erica of Zumba Fitness; the Mortenson family and the Taebo crew; Jeanette and the Walk for Cancer; Leone High School; the National Honor Society of Manumalo Academy; and South Pacific Watersports for their outreach efforts that continuously raise awareness for cancer in the territory.

“This is our 27th year and we look forward to more years of serving our community and those who are fighting cancer,” the Foundation said in a statement to Samoa News yesterday. “Let’s work together to make American Samoa cancer free.”

The Galea’i Poumele Cancer Foundation set up a Cancer Support Group last year with the help of DOH. The public in invited to join their monthly meetings every first Tuesday of the month.

“Our goal for the upcoming years is to do more outreach in the public to promote a healthier lifestyle, and to provide more financial assistance to those who are battling cancer,” the Foundation concluded.

Stipends are awarded to cancer patients after the Foundation board of directors receives a completed application with copies of medical records and other necessary paperwork. And while the Foundation has continuously handed out generous checks for many local cancer patients, there is always a waiting list because of the increasing number of cancer cases diagnosed every year.

The Foundation is headed by president Poumele Apisa Pete and vice president Vesiai Poyer Samuelu. For more information about the Galea’i Poumele Cancer Foundation, contact Sapioamoa Galea'i at 256-3357/731-3649 or email <sapigaleai@gmail.com>