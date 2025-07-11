American Samoa Wrestling Achieves Historic 19-Medal Haul at 2025 Pacific Mini Games

Koror, Palau — American Samoa’s national wrestling team made history at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau, earning a remarkable 19 medals — the most ever by a single sport for American Samoa in any Pacific Games. With 6 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze medals, the team also recorded the most gold medals for American Samoa since the 1997 Pacific Mini Games, which were hosted in Pago Pago.

Composed entirely of cadets (ages 16– 17) and juniors (ages 18– 19), the team showcased the depth of American Samoa’s youth wrestling program. Among them was 15-year-old Galuvaea Lake, the youngest wrestler on the team and the youngest athlete in the entire Team American Samoa delegation, who claimed gold in the 80 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling division.

Medal Summary: 6 Gold, 7 Silver, 6 Bronze — Total 19

Gold Medalists

Latana Sopa – 90 kg Beach Wrestling

Galuvaea Lake – 80 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling

Antonio Miller – 110 kg Greco-Roman & 90 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling

Amo Loe – 90+ kg Beach Wrestling

Zelan Falealii – 130 kg Greco-Roman

Silver Medalists

Latana Sopa – 86 kg Freestyle

Tautuasamoa Toalepa – 130 kg Greco-Roman

Victor Stanley – 80 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling

Maea Loe – 90 kg Beach Wrestling

Amo Loe – 97 kg Freestyle & 97 kg Greco-Roman

Zelan Falealii – 125 kg Freestyle

Bronze Medalists

Tautuasamoa Toalepa – 125 kg Freestyle, 110 kg Greco-Roman

Victor Stanley – 92 kg Freestyle

Maea Loe – 86 kg Freestyle

Cameron Sopa – 97 kg Freestyle

Zelan Falealii – 90+ kg Beach Wrestling

The team extends heartfelt appreciation to all the parents, families, and friends whose continuous support, encouragement, and sacrifices made this journey and success possible.

Special thanks go to Governor Pula'ali'i N. Pula and Lt. Governor Pulu Ae Ae Jr. for their ongoing support of Team American Samoa and the athletes representing the territory.

“We especially wish to thank Lt. Governor Pulu Ae Ae Jr., who welcomed and praised the team in Hawai‘i,” said team officials. “His heartfelt encouragement and personal recognition — along with his reward for their hard work and gold medal success — left a lasting impression on our young athletes. It showed them how much their country stands behind them.”

“This is a historic accomplishment not just for wrestling, but for American Samoa sport as a whole,” said Ethan Lake, American Samoa Wrestling President and President of United World Wrestling Oceania. “To see our youth lead the way with discipline and pride is an inspiration. This team has set the bar higher for all of us.”

The wrestling program now sets its sights on: