American Samoa Wrestling Achieves Historic 19-Medal Haul at 2025 Pacific Mini Games
Koror, Palau — American Samoa’s national wrestling team made history at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau, earning a remarkable 19 medals — the most ever by a single sport for American Samoa in any Pacific Games. With 6 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze medals, the team also recorded the most gold medals for American Samoa since the 1997 Pacific Mini Games, which were hosted in Pago Pago.
Composed entirely of cadets (ages 16– 17) and juniors (ages 18– 19), the team showcased the depth of American Samoa’s youth wrestling program. Among them was 15-year-old Galuvaea Lake, the youngest wrestler on the team and the youngest athlete in the entire Team American Samoa delegation, who claimed gold in the 80 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling division.
Medal Summary: 6 Gold, 7 Silver, 6 Bronze — Total 19
Gold Medalists
- Latana Sopa – 90 kg Beach Wrestling
- Galuvaea Lake – 80 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling
- Antonio Miller – 110 kg Greco-Roman & 90 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling
- Amo Loe – 90+ kg Beach Wrestling
- Zelan Falealii – 130 kg Greco-Roman
Silver Medalists
- Latana Sopa – 86 kg Freestyle
- Tautuasamoa Toalepa – 130 kg Greco-Roman
- Victor Stanley – 80 kg Oceania Cadet Beach Wrestling
- Maea Loe – 90 kg Beach Wrestling
- Amo Loe – 97 kg Freestyle & 97 kg Greco-Roman
- Zelan Falealii – 125 kg Freestyle
Bronze Medalists
- Tautuasamoa Toalepa – 125 kg Freestyle, 110 kg Greco-Roman
- Victor Stanley – 92 kg Freestyle
- Maea Loe – 86 kg Freestyle
- Cameron Sopa – 97 kg Freestyle
- Zelan Falealii – 90+ kg Beach Wrestling
The team extends heartfelt appreciation to all the parents, families, and friends whose continuous support, encouragement, and sacrifices made this journey and success possible.
Special thanks go to Governor Pula'ali'i N. Pula and Lt. Governor Pulu Ae Ae Jr. for their ongoing support of Team American Samoa and the athletes representing the territory.
“We especially wish to thank Lt. Governor Pulu Ae Ae Jr., who welcomed and praised the team in Hawai‘i,” said team officials. “His heartfelt encouragement and personal recognition — along with his reward for their hard work and gold medal success — left a lasting impression on our young athletes. It showed them how much their country stands behind them.”
“This is a historic accomplishment not just for wrestling, but for American Samoa sport as a whole,” said Ethan Lake, American Samoa Wrestling President and President of United World Wrestling Oceania. “To see our youth lead the way with discipline and pride is an inspiration. This team has set the bar higher for all of us.”
The wrestling program now sets its sights on:
- The 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal
- The upcoming Oceania Championships
- Expanding grassroots and elite development programs across Department of Education