Sen. Faiivae and executive committee re-elected for another four years

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Sen. Faiivae Iuli Alex Godinet and his six-member executive committee were re-elected by the FFAS Congress to another four years on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

“On behalf of the executive committee, we would like to thank the FFAS Congress for placing your trust in us once again,” Sen. Faiivae told the delegates of the 2020 FFAS Ordinary Congress. “I am deeply humbled to be chosen once again to lead our federation for the next four years.”

Sen. Faiivae and the committee ran unopposed and were re-elected unanimously by way of voting rights eligibility. Two of the 11 clubs could not vote because they did not meet their 2019 voting rights obligations.

The executive committee members are Rev. Elder Ioane Evagelia of Utulei Youth, Sandra Fruean of PanSa, Amio Mavaega-Luvu of Lion Heart, Sen. Fano Mitch Shimasaki of Green Bay, Tausaili Ott of Black Roses and Silasila Samuelu of Pago Youth.

Sen. Faiivae has been president of FFAS since 2008 and has been elected to his fourth term.

A few amendments were submitted this year, and one of them was a slight change to the voting rights eligibility. Another was to shore up the definition of a club member within a member association to meet FIFA’s requirement. An example of this is that a club must have senior and youth teams in both male and female competitions.

Soccer is currently on a corona virus break with high school and FFAS competitions put on hold, as well as preparations for various youth and senior national teams.

“Soccer is still strong in American Samoa, and despite our regularly scheduled local and international competitions and preparations being put on hold, the executive committee, staff and I are still making plans for our year and adjusting day by day,” Sen. Faiivae explained. “We still have projects being planned and implemented while all competitions are on hold, and we will continue all these to completion.

“Again, thank you to the FFAS Congress and all of our members for your trust and confidence, as the executive committee and I will continue to work hard for you in achieving our goals and objectives.”