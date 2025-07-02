Nu’uuli stages dramatic comeback in shield match in a day of exciting Rugby Union action

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Spectators at the American Samoa Rugby Union (ASRU) shield match on Saturday were treated to a thrilling showdown as underdogs Nu'uuli staged a dramatic comeback to defeat shield holders Leone Whites, 17–14.

The high-stakes clash, held at Veterans Memorial Stadium, was a highlight of Week 6 in the ASRU 2025 season, and the excitement wasn’t limited to just one match. Other teams competing for the prestigious Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr. Shield also brought intensity and passion to the field, making for a memorable day of rugby.

The newly introduced shield—an impressive three-foot-tall wooden masterpiece—was hand-carved by local master carver To'oto'o Tile Tuala-Tamaalelagi. More than just a trophy, it stands as a tribute to the ASRU’s new chairman, Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr., and symbolizes the spirit and pride of American Samoa rugby (see photo).

Following the ASRU 2025 pre-season executive meeting, which included representatives from all eight participating teams, a draw determined that the inaugural shield match would feature the Pago Pago Eagles and Vailoa.

Pago Pago narrowly fended off a spirited challenge from a fired-up Vailoa side to claim the shield in a thrilling, action-packed showdown. Riding that momentum, they embarked on an impressive three-week winning streak, successfully defending the shield against formidable opponents—Marist, Nu'uuli, and Lauli'i—each match a testament to their resilience and form.

However, their winning run met a formidable obstacle in week five: one of only two unbeaten teams left standing, the relentless Leone Whites, the other being Fagatogo Blues.

Under the guidance of former national assistant coach and long-time resident, Fijian native Pelasio Koroiadi, the Leone Whites showcased electrifying running rugby infused with trademark Fijian flair. The backline dazzled with fluid movement and instinctive play, driven by a unique family synergy—Coach Koroiadi's four sons and two nephews were instrumental members of the squad, each playing a pivotal role in the team's thrilling performance

The Pago Eagles mounted a spirited comeback, launching a series of determined attacks, but the Leone Whites held firm in defense, resolute in preserving their narrow 13–8 advantage until the final whistle. After four hard-fought weeks as titleholders, Pago Pago were finally forced to surrender the ASRU Shield.

Last Saturday, the Leone Whites embarked on their first defense of the Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr. Shield against Nu'uuli —who, by a stroke of luck in the draw, earned a second opportunity to challenge. Nu'uuli had previously fallen to the Pago Pago Eagles in their initial bid during the third week of competition.

The match kicked off with a surge of aggression from the Nu'uuli forward pack, driving deep into Leone territory and applying immediate pressure. In their haste to halt the early momentum, the Leone Whites conceded two penalties near the center of their half. However, despite the prime field position, Nu'uuli’s second-five—tasked with kicking duties—was unable to convert either opportunity into points, leaving the scoreboard unchanged and the tension mounting.

The game remained fiercely contested as both sides pounded away at each other’s defensive lines in search of a breakthrough.

The turning point came in the 13th minute, when the Nu'uuli fullback attempted to clear the ball from inside their own 22-meter area. The kick, however, fell short of touch and landed directly into the hands of the alert Leone fullback.

Spotting most defenders drawn to the opposite flank, he surged down the sideline and delivered a precise offload to winger Mikaele Kalounivalu, who had smartly tracked inside in support. Kalounivalu seized the opportunity, blazing 40 meters along the touchline to dive into the corner and score the game’s first points—igniting cheers from the Leone supporters.

Leone halfback Tony Esau, who had earlier missed a chance at three points from a penalty, made no mistake this time. With nerves of steel and flawless technique, he calmly slotted the conversion between the uprights, registering the game's first points, a seven-point lead for his team.

Nu'uuli mounted a powerful resurgence, surging forward with wave after wave of relentless attacks. But the Leone Whites’ forward pack, fired up and fiercely committed, met them head-on, throwing their bodies into every collision with defiant energy. As the pressure escalated, tempers began to flare on both sides, and the physical contest reached boiling point. The referee was left with little choice: two Leone players were handed yellow cards amidst the chaos, briefly tipping the momentum in Nu'uuli’s favor.

In the closing ten minutes of the first half, with two men down, the Leone Whites struck again—this time through a moment of brilliance from winger Mikaele Kalounivalu. Sprinting down the sideline with trademark speed, Kalounivalu drew in his defender, who managed to tackle him and force him out of bounds. But with exceptional awareness, Kalounivalu flipped a backward pass mid-air just before crossing the touchline.

The ball arced perfectly into the waiting hands of their center, captain Joe Koroiadi, who didn’t hesitate, powering across the try line to notch Leone’s second touchdown of the match, much to the roar of the crowd.

With unwavering confidence, halfback Tony Esau once again took his position at the tee, from the very same spot as before. Again, he did not disappoint, striking the ball cleanly through the uprights for another seven-point conversion. The kick stretched Leone’s lead to a commanding 14–0, fueling their momentum and energizing the crowd.

With only minutes remaining before the halftime whistle, Nu'uuli were handed a golden opportunity to get on the scoreboard. The referee penalized Leone for offside play, awarding Nu'uuli a kick from just ten meters inside the halfway line—directly in front of the posts. But luck remained elusive as their second-five’s attempt drifted short, leaving the halftime score at 14–0 in favor of the Leone Whites.

Revitalized by halftime guidance and tactical adjustments, Nu'uuli returned to the pitch with renewed purpose and intensity. Just three minutes into the second half, they capitalized on a high tackle penalty committed by Leone, awarded roughly ten meters inside the halfway line.

Opting for a calculated three-point strike, Nu'uuli handed kicking duties to center Lilo Iese, who delivered with precision, calmly slotting the ball between the posts to register their first points of the match, 14-3.

As the second half resumed, Nu'uuli displayed a noticeable transformation in their execution and confidence. Their ball handling improved markedly, and they began to unleash their backline with greater intent, injecting speed and creativity into their attacking phases. The shift in strategy added a new dimension to their offense and signaled a serious push to narrow the deficit.

About 15 minutes into the second half, Leone Whites were pressing forward near midfield when halfback Tony Esau seized an opening on the blindside. Looking to draw in the Nu'uuli winger before releasing the ball to Mikaele Kalounivalu, Esau's move showed intent, but it didn’t go to plan. The Nu'uuli flanker read the play brilliantly, tackling Esau before he could properly offload. Under pressure, Esau floated a desperate pass toward Kalounivalu, but it hung tantalizingly in the air.

In a flash, Nu'uuli winger Talalelei Atina’e soared in, intercepting the ball midair with precision. With open field ahead, he ignited the crowd as he dashed over 50 meters, leaving defenders trailing to score Nu'uuli’s first try of the match, swinging momentum and igniting hope for a comeback.

New ball kicker Lilo Iese made no mistake with the conversion, confidently drilling it between the uprights to narrow the margin to 14–10. With the scoreboard now within reach and time still on their side, Nu'uuli surged with renewed belief. The atmosphere intensified as the match hung in the balance, and the possibility of a dramatic comeback suddenly felt very real.

As the clock ticked toward the final minutes, both teams ramped up their intensity, throwing everything they had into breaking through the opposing defenses. The match became a relentless tug-of-war, with each side battling for territorial dominance and scoring opportunities.

But it was Nu'uuli who rose to the occasion. In a decisive surge, second-five Tama Gasolo sliced through a gap and touched down in the dying ten minutes, igniting celebrations and sealing the comeback victory in dramatic fashion.

The Nu'uuli supporters erupted in ecstasy as Lilo Iese’s flawless conversion sailed through the uprights, nudging their team ahead 17–14. The roar intensified, reverberating around the field with renewed vigor. In the dying minutes, Leone Whites launched a desperate offensive, pinning play deep in Nu'uuli’s half and threatening to snatch back the lead.

But Nu'uuli’s defense held firm—unyielding, disciplined, and resolute—until the final whistle blew, sealing an unforgettable comeback and sending their fans into celebratory frenzy.

In a post-match interview, Leone Whites coach Pelasio Koroiadi extended his congratulations to Nu'uuli for their hard-fought victory and successful claim of the ASRU Shield. While commending the spirited competition, Koroiadi also voiced his dissatisfaction with what he described as inconsistencies in the referee’s decision-making, expressing frustration over several calls that he felt impacted key moments of the game.

Responding to concerns raised by Samoa News, ASRU President Falefata Moli Lemana clarified that teams requesting referees from the Samoa Rugby Union (SRU) must cover costs for airfare, accommodation, and meals, as outlined in prior executive meetings. Falefata noted that the previous week's Shield match between Leone Whites and Pago Pago Eagles had been officiated by an SRU referee, whereas both Leone and Nu'uuli had opted for a local official in their recent contest. He defended the capabilities of ASRU’s referees, emphasizing that they are certified, having successfully completed international referee training courses.

The Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr. Shield will take center stage one final time this Saturday, as current holders Nu'uuli prepare to defend it against determined challengers Lauli'i in a high-stakes clash. The victor will earn the distinction of being crowned 2025 ASRU Shield holders and will carry the honor of defending the title when the 2026 season begins.

As the race for the Shield wraps up this weekend, two teams—Fagatogo Blues and the Islanders—have narrowly missed the opportunity to challenge for the title due to the draw. While the Islanders prepare to close out their season, the Fagatogo Blues are gearing up for a high-stakes clash against the Pago Pago Eagles this Saturday. Notably, the Fagatogo Blues remain the league’s only undefeated team to date—a testament to their consistency and dominance throughout the season.

Saturday’s matchup will be a critical test as they fight to preserve that perfect record. ASRU President Falefata Moli Lemana has confirmed that the playoffs for the 2025 ASRU Championship are set to kick off next week, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to this year's 15-a-side rugby calendar.