Local Junior Tennis stars shine on the regional stage

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Tennis Association is celebrating the outstanding performance of its junior athletes at the 2025 East Pacific Qualifiers (EPQ). Team American Samoa showcased its usual sportsmanship in Apia, Samoa while bringing home multiple medals.

From dominant victories to hard-fought battles, the players demonstrated that the future of tennis in American Samoa is brighter than ever. Their performance against top competition from the east Pacific region are a testament to their hard work and resilience.

MEDAL HIGHLIGHTS

1st — U12 Boys Team Champions – Hermann Thomsen, Tydeus Asalele, Enoka J. Leasau

2nd — U12 Girls Team Silver Medalists – Joella Ioane, Palefuiono Leasau, Kalianna Joseph

1st — 14 Girls Singles Champion – Joelei Ioane

2nd — U14 Girls Singles Runner-Up – Alexandria Amoa

1st — U14 Girls Doubles Champions – Joelei Ioane & Alexandria Amoa

4th — U16 Boys Singles 4th Place – Aifili Tamasoaaalii

Each and every player who represented American Samoa played with heart, proving that American Samoa continues to produce top-tier tennis talent. The achievements of these junior athletes would not have been possible without the support of the dedicated coaches, families, the entire tennis community, and the team’s community sponsors.

“We are incredibly proud of our players for their remarkable performances. Their hard work, discipline, and passion for tennis continues to keep American Samoa on the map as a competitive force in the Pacific region,” said Florence Wasko, President of the American Samoa Tennis Association. “We look forward to building on this success in the future.”

Nine (9) of the 14 American Samoa junior athletes that competed in the 2025 East Pacific Qualifiers have qualified for the 2025 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships set to be held in Fiji in the coming months.